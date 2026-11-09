Easydigz To Sponsor The Happy Hour At Proptech South 2026

The real estate platform will also open its free Five-Week Build Challenge to agents at the November 12 conference in Cary, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDigz, a modern, all-in-one real estate platform, today announced it will sponsor the closing Happy Hour at PropTech South 2026, the fourth annual conference hosted by Doorify MLS. The event takes place Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Research Triangle in Cary, North Carolina, bringing together brokerage owners, high-volume agents, MLS leaders, and investors from across the country to examine the technology reshaping how real estate gets done.EasyDigz will host the Happy Hour in the Tech Room beginning at 4:00 p.m., closing out a full day of strategy sessions, live product showcases, and networking. The sponsorship places EasyDigz in front of exactly the audience it is built to serve, the growing brokerages and agents who want infrastructure that works the way they actually run their business.“The best conversations at any conference happen when people finally have a drink in their hand and can talk straight,” said Michael Walliser, a licensed North Carolina broker of more than 20 years and CEO and founder of EasyDigz.“We would rather end the day buying the room a round and listening to what agents and brokers are wrestling with than hand out one more flyer. That is where you learn what the industry actually needs.”Alongside the sponsorship, EasyDigz is using the event to spotlight its Five-Week Build Challenge, a free, guided program that helps agents and brokerage owners build and scale their brokerage in five weeks, one finished piece a week. The challenge responds to a shift in how buyers search, since many now ask tools like ChatGPT and Google AI about neighborhoods and agents before they open a portal, and those tools answer from pages an agent owns in their own name rather than a profile wrapped in someone else's brand.Participants work through 14 EasyDigz Academy lessons at about two hours a week, three short tasks of roughly 15 minutes each on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, plus one live group meeting every Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Week by week, they set up and brand a site, bring in contacts and publish a first blog, organize leads and the client experience, set up calendars and drip campaigns, and then launch and share the finished site. The aim is a measurable lift for the brokerage, with more visitors, more leads, and a stronger presence on social.The challenge is free to join. Every agent who finishes all 14 Academy lessons earns $2,400 toward the EasyDigz platform, founder pricing of $199 a month instead of $399, which is half off the first year. One winner, chosen by the EasyDigz team from those who complete the lessons and do the most with their site through blogs, email campaigns, and social posts, takes a grand prize worth up to $7,500. It includes hands-on, one-on-one setup with the EasyDigz team, $1,000 in ad spend, $4,800 in free platform access, $500 in tailored marketing advice, a guest spot on the company's How It Runs podcast, and a founder story about the winner's brokerage, with a blog case study and a press release the EasyDigz PR team distributes and pitches.Pre-registration is free and closes Tuesday, November 17, with the challenge kicking off Wednesday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET and running through December 23. A winner is chosen and notified by the start of the new year. Agents attending PropTech South can learn more at the EasyDigz Happy Hour, and anyone can pre-register at easydigz/five-week-build-challenge.About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects lead response, CRM, marketing automation, transaction workflows, and team collaboration in a single, intuitive system built around real estate operations. By removing friction from day-to-day work, EasyDigz helps agents respond faster, strengthen client communication, and compete effectively in fast-moving markets. To learn more, visit .

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EasyDigz to Sponsor the Happy Hour at PropTech South 2026 News Provided By EasyDigz November 09, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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