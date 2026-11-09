'Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space' Wins Documentary Award At Newport Beach Film Festival

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space,” a documentary produced by philanthropist and Caltech Trustee Brigitte Bren, has received the Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Short Filmmaking award at the 2026 Newport Beach Film Festival.The film, written, directed and produced by Steven Reich, chronicles the remarkable decade-long journey of three California Institute of Technology professors whose groundbreaking research has brought the prospect of harvesting solar energy in space and transmitting it to Earth closer to reality.For Bren, who has become an advocate for the emerging orbital economy and Southern California's potential to become a global hub for space-based innovation, the documentary represents an opportunity to bring greater public attention to scientific advances that could help address the world's energy challenges.“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Newport Beach Film Festival,” said Bren.“This film celebrates the extraordinary vision, perseverance and ingenuity of scientists who are working to solve one of the world's most pressing challenges. I believe Southern California has an extraordinary opportunity to lead the next era of the space economy, and I hope 'Bright Harvest' inspires others to recognize how innovation in space can improve life here on Earth.”The documentary follows Caltech professors Harry Atwater, Ali Hajimiri and Sergio Pellegrino, whose collaboration led to the successful demonstration of wireless power transmission from space to Earth in 2023. Their research offers the prospect of collecting solar energy in space, where sunlight is available around the clock, and transmitting that energy to receivers on Earth.The research was made possible through the vision and philanthropic support of Donald Bren, chairman of Irvine Company, who first became fascinated with the possibilities of space-based solar power as a young reader of Popular Science. In 2011, he approached Caltech about funding research to explore whether the concept could become a reality.Reich said the festival's recognition is particularly meaningful because the film seeks to make a complex scientific achievement accessible and inspiring to a broad audience.“This award is a wonderful tribute to the scientists whose extraordinary journey we had the privilege of documenting,” said Reich.“What began as an ambitious idea that many considered impossible has become a remarkable story of collaboration, determination and discovery. We hope the film encourages audiences, especially young people, to dream big, challenge conventional thinking and pursue ideas that could change the world.”Beyond the film, Bren has emerged as a voice for the growing orbital economy and an advocate for establishing Southern California as a center for the next generation of space-related industries. She has written about these opportunities for the Orange County Business Journal and the Chicago Tribune, and is participating in discussions bringing together leaders in aerospace, energy, technology and public policy.On November 19, Bren is scheduled to participate in“Launching Our Space Future,” a special event at the University of Southern California featuring USC President Beong-Soo Kim. The program will include a screening of Bright Harvest, followed by a discussion about Southern California's role in shaping the future of the space industry.The Newport Beach Film Festival, now in its 27th year, showcases films from around the world and recognizes outstanding achievement in filmmaking across a range of genres and categories.For more information about Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space, visit .

Stuart Pfeifer

LAG Strategy Corp

+1 310-415-6955

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'Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space' Wins Documentary Award at Newport Beach Film Festival News Provided By Stuart Pfeifer, LAG Strategy Corp November 09, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Movie Industry, Technology



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