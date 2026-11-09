MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The independent artist's October release schedule includes her latest track, "Hiphop," amid increased attention across digital music platforms.Independent hip-hop artist YBunny released 33 songs during October 2026, marking an active period of music releases as her catalog continues to attract listeners across digital platforms. Her music has accumulated millions of views and streams over the past month, according to figures provided by the artist.Among her recent releases is "Hiphop," a track that introduces listeners to her latest musical direction. The October releases reflect an ongoing focus on creating and distributing new music while maintaining an independent approach to her career.YBunny writes and produces her own music, managing her creative output independently. Her recent activity comes as she continues building an audience across music streaming and social media platforms.With 33 songs released in a single month, YBunny's October activity represents a substantial period of music production and distribution. She remains independent and is continuing to develop her catalog and explore opportunities within the music industry.About YBunnyYBunny is an independent hip-hop artist with connections to the South Bronx, New York, and Miami, Florida. She writes and produces her own music, releasing tracks across digital music platforms.

YBunny

YBunny

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

YBunny Releases 33 Songs in October as Her Music Draws Millions of Views and Streams News Provided By AMMPRO November 09, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.