DAVE & BUSTER's FRISCO DEBUTS ALL-NEW LOOK AND IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Pre-Event City-Wide Flag Hunt and First 100 Guests on November 20th Score Free Games for a Year!

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave & Buster's, the premier destination for food, drinks, and entertainment in Frisco, is proud to unveil the full transformation of its newly remodeled location at 2601 Preston Rd #1200. Following continuous operation throughout its updates, the venue has completed a significant upgrade designed to open the space and provide a more immersive, modern guest experience.The location will officially debut its new look on Friday, November 20, 2026, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. To celebrate this milestone, Dave & Buster's is inviting the local community to join a city-wide scavenger hunt and a massive reopening day celebration.From Monday, November 9 through Wednesday, November 11, residents can hunt for three hidden Dave & Buster's flags at iconic spots throughout the Frisco area. The brand will post clues daily at 10 a.m. at .Each daily winner who tracks down a flag will receive:- A $100 Dave & Buster's Gift Card.- An exclusive VIP Preview Party invite for the winner and five guests, offering a first look at the redesigned space before the general public.The All New D&B will be revealed on Friday, November 20, Doors open at 11 a.m., and the first 100 guests in line to experience the upgrades will score Free Video Game Play for a Year!The reveal and ribbon cutting event will include a radio remote by Jack FM from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., an appearance from Deuce the Frisco Roughriders Mascot from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., live performances by the Centennial HS Drumline and Dance Team at 10:15 a.m., as well as more D&B prize giveaways!The remodeled Frisco location features:- An Elevated "Watch" Experience: The revamped sports bar features state-of-the-art screens, including a massive Wow Wall multi-display setup, making it the ultimate local destination to catch every exciting play, from hockey to football and basketball games, complemented by an immersive audio system.- Upgraded Games & Experiences: The arcade features exciting additions, including The Arena, where guests can step into the game for an immersive mix of mental challenges and agility tests, alongside new NBA Hoops games, and an Apple Photo Booth, plus classic arcade favorites and attractions.- Chef-Crafted Dining & Refreshing Cocktails: A bold lineup of options, including mouthwatering burgers, sizzling steaks, crisp salads, and game-day shareables. The sports bar features craft beers, wine, signature options like the Watermelon Rita and Dangerous Waters Island Punch, plus refreshing mocktails, alongside VIP Dining experiences.- Refreshed Private Event Spaces: Dedicated private event spaces have received a complete update, providing a modern setting for corporate gatherings, holiday celebrations, Christmas parties, and New Year's bashes, fully supported by dedicated event planners.Guests can take advantage of a variety of exciting offers at the Frisco location, starting with Dallas Cowboys watch parties hosted all season long on massive 40-foot screens, paired with $5 drinks and 10 wings for $10 every Sunday, Monday, and Thursday. Guests can also swing by with their crew for Happy Hour to save on brand-new cocktails, classic favorites, 22oz domestic drafts, and house wine, available Monday through Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Sunday through Thursday from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM."This redesign represents a major step forward in bringing our Frisco guests to an unmatched level of entertainment," said Zachary Darbonne, General Manager at Dave & Buster's Frisco. "Whether you're stopping by to cheer on your favorite team on our Wow Wall, take on interactive attractions like the Human Crane, or host a party in our upgraded private spaces, our team is thrilled to welcome the community in to share this brand-new experience."Dave & Buster's Frisco hours of operation are Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until Midnight, Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until Midnight, Fridays from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m.For more information or to book a private event, please visit .About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 251 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 185 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to“Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 66 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with five Dave & Buster's franchise stores currently open.For more information about each brand, visit and .

Brianne Barbakoff

Dave & Buster's

+1 305-631-2283

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DAVE & BUSTER'S FRISCO DEBUTS ALL-NEW LOOK AND IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 09, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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