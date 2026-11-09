Strategy Accumulates 1,036 BTC As Total Holdings Reach 850,364

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy-formerly MicroStrategy -added more Bitcoin to its balance sheet last week, buying 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million, according to a filing made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The purchase lifts the company's total holdings to 850,364 BTC.

In its Monday SEC filing, Strategy said it paid an average of $79,012 per Bitcoin for the latest tranche. The company also disclosed that it has spent $64.16 billion in total for its Bitcoin holdings, reflecting an average cost basis of $75,456 per coin. Strategy's BTC reserves now represent roughly 4.05% of Bitcoin's maximum 21 million supply.

Strategy bought 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million last week, raising holdings to 850,364 BTC. The filing puts the latest average purchase price at $79,012 per BTC. Strategy reports total Bitcoin acquisition spending of $64.16 billion, at an average price of $75,456 per BTC. Last week's Bitcoin buying followed a broader capital plan that included $283.8 million in net proceeds from an at-the-market share sale. Strategy's approach also continues to prioritize preferred-share buybacks, spending far more on STRC repurchases than on Bitcoin since early October.

Key takeawaysLatest Bitcoin acquisition and reported cost basis

Strategy's newest purchase of 1,036 Bitcoin came at an average price of $79,012 per coin, for a total of $81.9 million, per its Monday SEC filing. The company said its overall Bitcoin spending stands at $64.16 billion, with an average acquisition cost of $75,456 per BTC.

That larger accounting snapshot matters for investors because it frames Strategy's exposure in cost terms, not just headlines about weekly purchases. While daily market prices can fluctuate, the company's disclosed average cost basis is one way to gauge how far Bitcoin would need to move to affect the economics of Strategy's long-running strategy.

Following the latest buy, Strategy's holdings of 850,364 BTC correspond to about 4.05% of Bitcoin's maximum 21 million supply, a scale that continues to reinforce the company's identity as one of the most concentrated corporate holders of the asset.

Where the money came from: at-the-market sales and capital allocations

Strategy also used a capital raise to fund its activity. The company said it generated $283.8 million in net proceeds last week by selling roughly $2.05 million shares of its common stock (MSTR ) through an at-the-market offering program.

From those proceeds, Strategy allocated $188.3 million to repurchase about 1.89 million STRC preferred shares. In addition, it said it spent $81.9 million on Bitcoin and allocated $13.6 million to its USD Cash balance.

The company's US dollar reserve moved slightly lower, falling to $4.77 billion from $4.79 billion after drawing $21.1 million to pay dividends on preferred stock. Meanwhile, Strategy said its USD Cash balance rose by about 10% to $146.2 million from $132.7 million.

In short, the latest disclosures show a continued cycle: Strategy sells shares to raise net proceeds, uses a substantial portion for preferred-share buybacks, and still directs material funding to Bitcoin accumulation.

Preferred-share buybacks vs. Bitcoin purchases since early October

One of the clearest signals in the filing relates to how Strategy is balancing its capital across different uses. The company said that since the start of October, it has spent about $1.06 billion buying back its STRC preferred shares-nearly five times the $219.7 million it spent on Bitcoin over the same period.

This ratio highlights a key tension within Strategy's broader narrative: while it remains a major Bitcoin acquirer, the company is also aggressively managing preferred equity through repurchases. For equity holders, preferred-share activity can affect future dividend expectations and the capital structure-factors that may be just as important as Bitcoin spot purchases.

Last week's repurchase pace followed a similar pattern. Strategy said it used $188.3 million for STRC buybacks, after spending $208.2 million the previous week. For traders and long-term investors alike, that consistency suggests the company sees buybacks as an ongoing part of its strategy rather than a one-off response to market conditions.

The filing also notes that Strategy's USD Cash balance adjustments are part of the same capital management framework, including the $13.6 million added after the latest Bitcoin purchase and STRC buybacks.

What investors are watching next

Strategy's latest disclosures confirm that Bitcoin buying remains active, but preferred-share buybacks continue to absorb the majority of capital during the same period. Readers should watch whether the company's next SEC filings show a change in the pace of STRC repurchases, how much funding continues to flow into USD cash reserves versus Bitcoin, and whether the implied average cost basis and holding share of total Bitcoin supply keep moving at the same rate.

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