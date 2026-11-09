PMO Principal Secretary Praises Rajasthan's Performance In Mineral Block Auctions

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) Rajasthan has received appreciation from the Centre for its impressive performance in the auction and operationalisation of mineral blocks.

Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, expressed satisfaction with the state's progress during a high-level review meeting organised by the Union Ministry of Mines on Monday.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, reviewed the progress of mineral block auctions, commencement of mining operations, and production activities across the country.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas participated in the meeting and presented details of the state's achievements. Rajasthan has secured the top position nationally by successfully auctioning 140 blocks of major minerals.

The achievement is expected to accelerate investment in the state's mining sector while creating opportunities for industrial development and employment generation.

Given Rajasthan's rich mineral reserves, the large-scale auction of mineral blocks is considered a significant step towards strengthening the state's mining-based economy. The state has also exceeded its operationalisation target.

Against the target of commencing operations in 11 auctioned blocks, Rajasthan has completed the necessary clearances and lease deed formalities for 14 blocks. Mining operations in these blocks are expected to commence by the end of November, enabling the state to translate the auction process into actual mineral production.

Rajasthan has also emerged as the leading state among the country's 10 major mining states in the auction of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances.

According to Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Rajasthan has successfully auctioned eight such blocks, the highest number in the country. The pre-embedded clearance mechanism ensures that essential approvals are obtained before the auction, helping reduce procedural delays and enabling successful bidders to begin mining operations more quickly.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas highlighted the state government's efforts to ensure transparent utilisation of mineral resources while maintaining a balance between environmental conservation and industrial development.

He said mineral block auctions are being conducted through the Unified Mining Portal. At the same time, land banks are being digitised, with relevant information uploaded to the PARIVESH portal within stipulated timelines.

The integration of information on digital platforms has improved transparency and accelerated administrative processes related to mining projects.

Mishra's appreciation of Rajasthan's performance has boosted the morale of the state administration and officials in the mining sector.

The state government reiterated its commitment to maintaining the momentum and further strengthening Rajasthan's position in the country's mining industry.

The high-level meeting was convened by the Union Ministry of Mines to review the progress of mineral block e-auctions and assess efforts to expedite the commencement of mining operations, production and efficient utilisation of mineral resources.

Chief Secretaries of 10 major mineral-producing states, including Rajasthan, along with senior officials of the Union Ministry of Mines, participated in the meeting.

Discussions focused on the time-bound implementation of mining projects and statutory clearances related to the allocated mineral blocks.