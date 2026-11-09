Deviramma Jatra Accident: Over 25 Injured After Metal Railings Give Way On Chikkamagaluru Hill

A major accident occurred during the annual Deviramma Jatra in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district after metal railings installed along the steep hill route gave way amid a massive rush of devotees. Thousands of people had gathered to climb Deviramma Hill and seek the blessings of the goddess, with the turnout increasing due to the Diwali festival and the Sunday holiday. The railings, installed to help devotees climb safely and prevent them from slipping on the steep terrain, suddenly came loose while several people were holding on to them.

More than 50 railings were reportedly uprooted, causing several devotees to lose their balance and tumble down the rocky hillside. More than 25 people sustained injuries, including some who were seriously hurt. The injured were shifted to Chikkamagaluru District Hospital for treatment. The incident caused panic among devotees and raised concerns about the safety arrangements made for the annual religious gathering.

Metal Railings Anchored In Concrete Give Way

Metal railings had been installed along the steep route to Deviramma Hill to provide support to devotees during the climb. The structures were secured with concrete and intended to help people maintain their balance while ascending the hill.

However, the railings reportedly came loose amid the heavy rush, with more than 50 sections being uprooted. Several devotees who were holding on to them lost their balance and fell down the slope.

The concrete-anchored metal structures also slid downwards. Fortunately, the falling railings and concrete sections did not directly strike or injure any devotees. However, those who fell onto the rocky and uneven hillside sustained injuries, with some suffering serious harm.

Police And Elected Representatives Visit The Injured

Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and inspected the accident site. MLA Thammayya and Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi also visited the injured devotees to enquire about their health and condition.

Officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office gathered details about the incident, while the police examined the location where the railings had given way.

The accident has raised concerns about the safety measures and crowd management arrangements at Deviramma Hill, particularly during the annual jatra, which attracts large numbers of devotees.

Devotees Believe Goddess Deviramma Averted A Major Tragedy

The incident could have resulted in a much bigger tragedy, considering the steep terrain, large crowds and the force with which the metal railings and concrete structures came loose. However, many devotees and locals believe that the divine grace of Goddess Deviramma helped prevent a more serious disaster.

They pointed out that the falling metal bars and concrete sections could have caused further injuries had they struck devotees while sliding down the slope. Fortunately, the structures moved downwards without directly hitting anyone.

Locals have expressed concern over the incident and hoped that such accidents would not occur again during the annual Deviramma Jatra. They have also wished the injured devotees a speedy recovery.