Did You Lose Money On Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 11.3% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a October 29, 2026 report concerning Medical Properties Trust, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPT ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a October 29, 2026 disclosure concerning Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Investors with losses on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors



Disclosure: October 29, 2026

Stock drop: $0.31 per share, or 11.3% Close after the drop: $2.44 on October 29, 2026



What happened?

On March 10, 2026, Medical Properties Trust issued a statement regarding its third-largest tenant, Healthcare Systems of America ("HSA"), stating that the Company had sent certain ordinary course legal notices to HSA intended to protect its legal interests. This followed a short-seller report by The Bear Cave raising concerns about the hospital landlord's tenant health, accounting practices, and liquidity outlook.

On this news, Medical Properties' stock price fell $0.42, or 8.02%, to close at $4.84 per share on March 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 29, 2026, Medical Properties Trust reported third quarter results and disclosed that HSA's“continued revenue cycle management challenges” had“precluded payment of September rent, reducing our NFFO by two cents during the quarter.” HSA was supposed to step up to 100% of contractual rent that same month.

On this news, Medical Properties Trust stock fell $0.31 or 11.3%, to close at $2.44 on October 29, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"On October 29, 2026, it was reported that HSA's continued revenue cycle management challenges had precluded payment of September rent, reducing Medical Properties Trust's NFFO by two cents during the quarter, and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock lost 11.3% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

MPT Press Release

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email: ...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



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