Ionq And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Quantum Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Pairs IonQ's Full-Stack Quantum Platform With Carahsoft's Government Procurement Network to Support Public Sector Quantum Adoption

COLLEGE PARK, Md. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration intends to drive quantum computing, networking, sensing and security adoption across Federal agencies and their industry partners. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as IonQ's Public Sector distributor, enabling Government agencies to purchase IonQ technology through its reseller partners.

The IonQ-Carahsoft partnership comes as the Federal Government accelerates its commitment to quantum innovation. Executive Order 14413, Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation, directs a Government-wide strategy to advance quantum commercialization, deployment and collaboration with U.S. industry. Through this partnership, IonQ and Carahsoft aim to expand Federal access to emerging quantum technologies, streamline procurement and support mission-critical national security objectives.

"IonQ and Carahsoft will have a powerful partnership across the entire Public Sector, including higher education, State, Local Government, Department of War, civilian and the integrator and partner community,” said Steve Harris, IonQ Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector.“Through this relationship quantum solutions ranging from computing, networking, security to sensing will be more readily accessible during this important time when quantum progress is an immediate and critical requirement.”

IonQ's full-stack quantum platform extends beyond computing to include networking, security and sensing. These technologies serve complementary roles: sensing provides precise measurements, networking connects systems, security protects information and computing addresses complex analytical challenges. Together, they give agencies and partners a foundation for coordinating how information is collected, connected, protected and processed.

Carahsoft will support procurement and pricing, access to applicable contract vehicles, channel sales, product resale and distribution. This arrangement is intended to help resellers and Federal systems integrators align their offerings with agency requirements.

“We are pleased to partner with IonQ to expand access to innovative quantum technologies that help address the evolving mission needs of Federal agencies and the broader Public Sector,” said Alex Whitworth, Program Executive for Quantum Solutions at Carahsoft.“Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to simplifying procurement, fostering collaboration across the Government technology ecosystem and helping Public Sector organizations explore how quantum innovation can strengthen national security, mission resilience and the nation's technological leadership.”

This announcement builds on IonQ's strong track record of Government collaboration. The company has advanced to Stage C, the third and final stage of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, where its approach to utility-scale quantum computing will undergo independent verification and validation. Its collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) includes a quantum network delivered in Rome, New York and follow-on work to extend the network's optical, hardware and software capabilities toward operational interoperability.

IonQ's solutions are available through Carahsoft's reseller partners. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4771 or ...; or learn more about IonQ's solutions here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator®for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Note to Investors Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our partnership with Carahsoft and the development of our quantum innovation and solutions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“pending,”“look forward,”“accelerate,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“suggest,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“estimate,”“target,”“project,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“will,”“forecast,”“confident,”“position,”“become,”“on track,”“ensure,”“ongoing” and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.