DALTEX, One Of The World's Largest Fresh Potato Exporters, Deploys AI At Scale With ORTH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORTH puts AI to work across DALTEX's farms, agronomy teams and field crews to raise yields, improve quality and cut losses-with all operational records unified in a single platform









CAIRO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALTEX, a leading potato exporter and vertically integrated agriculture group, announced the deployment of ORTH's AI platform across its operations. The deployment delivers higher yields, better quality and fewer losses-giving DALTEX's teams and crews unprecedented operating leverage.

Founded in 1964, DALTEX manages over 54,000 acres and 9,000+ employees. With annual production exceeding 500,000 tons, DALTEX exports over 300,000 tons yearly to more than 75 countries. At that scale, every extra ton, quality grade, and avoided loss compounds across the group.

ORTH brings DALTEX's field records, crop histories, and irrigation data into one place. Agronomists and crew leaders ask questions in plain language and get specific answers-product, dose, timing-grounded in DALTEX's data. One agronomist covers more acres, crews act faster, and farms run to the same standard.

"ORTH has been critical in enabling our production teams to weigh diverse inputs and make the right decision quickly. In a fast-paced season, faster calls and communication are everything. You need a copilot, and that's exactly what ORTH is for."-Ibrahim Elnaggar, Director of Operations, DALTEX

At the heart of ORTH is its mission of“giving the land a voice.” The platform combines field data with weather forecasts, satellite imagery, and agronomic expertise to predict risks. Proactive alerts reach the team in time to act before quality is lost.

ORTH is used by over 300,000 growers worldwide across crop nutrition, protection, irrigation, and quality management. Over 73% of surveyed users report that ORTH has helped improve yields, avoid losses, and enhance quality.

For DALTEX, results span from field to customer: consistent yields, export-grade quality season after season, and fewer losses between planting and shipment. In export, that reliability wins and keeps customers in 75 countries.

This deployment marks a milestone for Egyptian agriculture: a flagship exporter putting AI at the core of farming to protect resources and strengthen food security.

With ORTH across its operations, DALTEX is setting the standard for vertically integrated agriculture in the AI era.

ORTH is an AI platform powered by Aydi Technologies.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at