Shareholders Who Acquired Shares Of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately Lead Plaintiff Deadline December 28, 2026

Investors who bought Yiren shares during the class period may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead plaintiff deadline set for December 28, 2026.

According to the filed complaint, on May 22, 2026, media outlets reported that CreditEase, the Company's parent and controlling shareholder, was suspending all principal and interest payments on its fixed-income-like wealth management products offered through its asset management platforms, including products of Heritvest, a disclosed related party of Yiren, and announced an“orderly wind-down” of those products. The suspended products were reported to be worth approximately 30 billion yuan, or about $4.4 billion US.

On this news, Yiren stock fell $0.27, or 14.44%, to close at $1.60 on May 22, 2026.

On October 12, 2026, before the market opened, the complaint alleges that it was reported that the Chaoyang Branch of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau had opened a criminal investigation into CreditEase and had imposed“criminal coercive measures” on several suspects, including Ning Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

On this news, the price of Yiren stock fell $0.44 per share, over 44%, to close at $0.56 per share.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in its pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



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