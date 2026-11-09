Imoo Unveils Smart Watch X10 Minions Limited Edition, Blending Joyful Companionship With Smart Child Safety Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global children's smart wearable brand imoo has officially announced the worldwide launch of the







Combining imoo's child-safety technology with the playful personality of Illumination's Minions, the limited-edition smartwatch is designed to support children as they begin exploring the world more independently while helping parents stay connected and reassured.

Featuring character-inspired design details and gift-ready packaging, the X10 Minions Limited Edition also arrives ahead of the holiday season as a distinctive Christmas and seasonal gift option for families.



Supporting Children as Their Worlds Grow

As children grow, their daily routines naturally begin to extend beyond the home. School commutes, after-school activities, sports, playground time, and neighborhood exploration all become part of a more independent childhood.

For parents, this creates a familiar challenge: how to give children enough freedom to build confidence while still maintaining reliable ways to stay connected and respond when needed.

The goal is not to monitor every moment. Instead, families increasingly need technology that can support independence without introducing the open-ended distractions and risks associated with giving a young child a full smartphone too early.



Helping Parents Balance Freedom and Reassurance

The imoo Smart Watch X10 is designed around this balance.







High-definition two-way voice and video calling give children and parents a simple way to stay in touch throughout the day, whether for a quick school pickup update, an after-school check-in, or an unexpected change of plans.

Instant SOS functionality provides additional reassurance as children begin traveling between school, activities, and home with greater independence.

At the same time, parental controls help caregivers manage approved contacts and reduce distractions during school hours. This allows the device to function primarily as a communication and safety tool rather than an unrestricted digital screen.



Designed Specifically for Children

Unlike general-purpose smart devices that are adapted from adult products, the imoo X10 is designed specifically around children's daily routines, movement, and safety needs.

Its water-resistant construction is built for active play and everyday use, while sports features help children record their exercise, celebrate their achievements, and stay motivated to keep active. Parents can manage communication and contact access, while children get a device that is simple enough to use independently.

The result is a wearable designed to support real childhood scenarios: getting to school, spending time outdoors, taking part in sports, checking in with family, and learning to manage increasing independence responsibly.



Making Everyday Technology More Fun

The Minions Limited Edition adds a lighter, more playful layer to that practical foundation.

Character-themed visual details and packaging bring the familiar humor and personality of the Minions into a device children can wear every day. Rather than changing the core purpose of the X10, the collaboration makes the experience more engaging and gift-friendly for younger users.









The Minions' themes of friendship, curiosity, and adventure also complement the wider idea behind the product: helping children explore more confidently while maintaining a trusted connection with their families.



A Long-Term Focus on Children ' s Technology

The launch of the X10 Minions Limited Edition also reflects imoo's long-term focus on developing smart wearable technology specifically for children.

For more than a decade, the brand has concentrated on child safety, family communication, ergonomics, and age-appropriate digital experiences. Rather than treating children as secondary users of adult technology, imoo develops its hardware and software around their specific behaviors, routines, and developmental needs.

"The Minions bring more fun and personality to the X10, but our core purpose remains unchanged: creating technology that helps children grow more independently while giving parents practical ways to stay connected," said an imoo spokesperson.



Availability and Global Distribution

The imoo Smart Watch X10 Minions Limited Edition is available worldwide through official imoo regional distribution channels and authorized online retail platforms ahead of the holiday season.

About imoo

imoo is a global leading brand in smart wearable technology designed specifically for children. With a dedicated focus on child safety, parent-child connection, and healthy independence, imoo develops child-centric hardware and software platforms trusted by millions of families worldwide.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me, the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history, as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Migration, and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises, infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance, have grossed nearly $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Consumer Products & Games

Universal Consumer Products & Games (UCPG) brings NBCUniversal' siconic characters, stories and franchises into fans' everyday lives through innovative consumer products, games and digital experiences. Working with world-class licensees, retailers and strategic partners around the globe, UCPG creates products and experiences across toys, collectibles, apparel, publishing, home, lifestyle, video games and emerging digital platforms. Its diverse portfolio includes beloved properties from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Peacock and NBC. UCPG is a line of business within Universal Destinations & Experiences' Franchise, Products & Partnerships team.

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