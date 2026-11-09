DEADLINE ALERT For Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) And Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC),: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in FuelCell Energy, Inc. and Lincoln Educational Services Corp. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. and Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL )



Class period: June 24, 2026 through September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Nguyen v. FuelCell Energy, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



According to the FuelCell Energy, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (ii) as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (iii) as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (iv) as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; and (v) the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability.

If you are a FuelCell Energy, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (NASDAQ: LINC )



Class period: May 11, 2026 through August 9, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Bacha v. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey



According to the Lincoln Educational Services Corp. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; and (ii) as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment.

If you are a Lincoln Educational Services Corp. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.