Reliance Global Group Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change From“EZRA” To“XGPU”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Common Stock to Begin Trading Under New Symbol“XGPU” on November 10, 2026

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group , Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (the“Company”) today announced that its ticker symbol on The Nasdaq Capital Market will change from“EZRA” to“XGPU”, effective at the open of trading on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

The ticker symbol change reflects the Company's entry into the GPU cloud and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure market through its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Oblivus, a GPU cloud provider and marketplace operator, which was completed on November 3, 2026. In connection with this strategy, the Company is adopting“GPU Exchange” as its doing-business-as name, and the acquired business will operate under the GPU Exchange brand. The Company's legal name will remain Reliance Global Group, Inc.

As previously announced, on November 3, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of the assets of Oblivus from Skyportal Inc. through GPU Exchange Corp., a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in an all-cash transaction funded from cash on hand, with no shares of the Company's common stock issued as consideration for the acquired assets.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group, commented,“With the transition of our ticker symbol to 'XGPU,' we are aligning the Company's public identity with the AI infrastructure business we are building under the GPU Exchange brand. With the Oblivus acquisition complete, our focus is on execution: scaling GPU computing capacity, growing the GPU Exchange marketplace and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

As the Company builds its AI infrastructure business, it continues to operate, enhance and grow its RELI Exchange Insurtech platform.

No action is required by the Company's shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change, and the Company's common stock will begin trading under the new symbol on November 10, 2026.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) operates insurance and technology businesses and pursues opportunities to build and scale AI-related platforms. Through the acquisition of Oblivus, the Company has entered the GPU cloud and AI infrastructure market, which it plans to scale under the GPU Exchange brand. Additional information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and intended rationale of the Company's ticker symbol change; the planned adoption of the GPU Exchange doing-business-as name; the integration and growth of the acquired business and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; GPU fleet acquisition and deployment; marketplace growth; and the Company's broader business, strategic and financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, assumptions that the Company will be able to integrate and scale the acquired business; that the Company will be able to access capital on acceptable terms to fund its growth plans; and that market, economic, interest rate and regulatory conditions will remain sufficiently favorable. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the ticker symbol change does not achieve its intended strategic or market perception objectives; volatility in the trading price of the Company's common stock, including in connection with the change in trading symbol; the risk that the acquired business does not perform as anticipated, including the risk that its unaudited historical revenue is not indicative of future results; the Company's limited operating history in the GPU cloud business; the risk of the loss of customers, GPU providers or key personnel in connection with the transfer of the business; the Company's ability to integrate and rapidly scale the acquired business; the capital required to execute its growth plans, including the acquisition of a Company-owned GPU fleet, which may be funded through equity financings that would be dilutive to existing shareholders; the Company's ability to access additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market; GPU availability, pricing and technological obsolescence; customer demand, utilization and competition; and general business, economic, market, interest rate and geopolitical conditions; as well as other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are encouraged to carefully review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, as well as its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

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