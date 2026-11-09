Lost Money On Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 11.3% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the October 29, 2026 disclosure regarding Medical Properties Trust, Inc.; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPT ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the October 29, 2026 disclosure regarding Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Investors who lost money on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. securities can submit their Medical Properties Trust, Inc. loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation



Disclosure date: October 29, 2026

Stock price decline: $0.31 per share, or 11.3% Closing price after the decline: $2.44 on October 29, 2026



What happened?

On March 10, 2026, Medical Properties Trust issued a statement regarding its third-largest tenant, Healthcare Systems of America ("HSA"), stating that the Company had sent certain ordinary course legal notices to HSA intended to protect its legal interests. This followed a short-seller report by The Bear Cave raising concerns about the hospital landlord's tenant health, accounting practices, and liquidity outlook.

On this news, Medical Properties' stock price fell $0.42, or 8.02%, to close at $4.84 per share on March 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 29, 2026, Medical Properties Trust reported third quarter results and disclosed that HSA's“continued revenue cycle management challenges” had“precluded payment of September rent, reducing our NFFO by two cents during the quarter.” HSA was supposed to step up to 100% of contractual rent that same month.

On this news, Medical Properties Trust stock fell $0.31 or 11.3%, to close at $2.44 on October 29, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"The price of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares fell 11.3% following the October 29, 2026 disclosure that HSA's continued revenue cycle management challenges had precluded payment of September rent, reducing Medical Properties Trust's NFFO by two cents during the quarter. Investors who suffered losses deserve to know whether they were given complete and accurate information prior to the disclosure, and our investigation seeks to answer that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought Medical Properties Trust, Inc. securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc., investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

MPT Press Release

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224



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