Jurate Keblyte to become Chief Financial Officer of RENK Group AG from March 2027



Anja Mänz-Siebje will not be extending her current Executive Board contract and will pass on her role as CFO to Jurate Keblyte at the end of the first quarter 2027 Keblyte is a proven financial expert with extensive experience in international industrial companies

Augsburg, November 9, 2026 – RENK Group AG, a leading provider of propulsion solutions for military and civilian applications, has announced a change in its Executive Board. The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Jurate Keblyte as CFO of RENK Group AG with effect from March 2027. Proven financial expert Keblyte has taken the role of CFO at several industrial companies and has comprehensive capital market experience and in-depth knowledge regarding the digitalization and advancement of business processes. She will be assuming the role from Anja Mänz-Siebje, who will not be extending her Executive Board contract.

“The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to express its thanks to Anja Mänz-Siebje for her major contribution to the development of RENK Group AG,” said Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RENK Group AG Dr. Klaus Richter.“We deeply regret her decision, but respect her personal reasons. Mänz-Siebje was instrumental in the company's IPO in 2024, drove the transformation of the Finance and IT departments and played a key role in strengthening the company's financial base for continued profitable growth. We are also delighted to welcome Jurate Keblyte as her successor, a strong leader with comprehensive financial and capital market expertise and many years of experience in managing industrial companies active on the international stage.”

“I would like to thank my colleagues on the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for their trustful cooperation,” said CFO of RENK Group AG Anja Mänz-Siebje.“RENK is a great company with extraordinary employees. I would also like to extend particular thanks to my team for their great commitment and fantastic support. I wish my successor Jurate Keblyte all the best and every success with RENK Group AG.”

About the RENK Group AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX since March 24, 2025.

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Disclaimer

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law.