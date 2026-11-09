Website Closers Brokers Successful Acquisition Of High-Performance B2B Lead Generation Agency Growth Co Marketing

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Kunal Mahajan acquires the outbound B2B agency that books qualified sales meetings for SaaS and AI firms, in a deal brokered by Paul Vartanian.

- Zain Yaqub, Founder, Growth Co. MarketingTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Growth Co. Marketing, a performance-driven B2B lead generation agency known for helping technology companies build predictable sales pipelines, has been acquired in a successful transaction brokered by Paul Vartanian of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.Founded on the principle that sustainable growth comes from measurable revenue generation rather than marketing vanity metrics, Growth Co. Marketing established itself as a trusted growth partner for SaaS providers, AI companies, consulting firms, and other B2B organizations seeking scalable customer acquisition.This acquisition positions the company to expand its capabilities while building on its proven outbound sales framework.Transforming Outbound Sales into a Predictable Growth EngineAs competition for high-value B2B customers continues to intensify, businesses increasingly rely on data-driven outbound strategies to generate qualified opportunities. Growth Co. Marketing built its reputation by replacing inconsistent referral networks and traditional prospecting methods with a structured, repeatable lead generation system focused on measurable business outcomes.Growth Co Marketing delivers fully managed outbound sales campaigns that integrate LinkedIn prospecting, cold email outreach, account-based marketing (ABM), CRM management, and appointment setting, placing qualified sales meetings directly onto clients' calendars.Unlike conventional marketing agencies that prioritize impressions, clicks, or website traffic, Growth Co. centers its services on pipeline development, sales-qualified meetings, and return on investment, aligning every campaign with clients' revenue objectives.A Differentiated Platform with Scalable Growth PotentialGrowth Co. Marketing has successfully positioned itself between boutique consulting firms and larger enterprise agencies by offering a highly scalable service model supported by proprietary outreach methodologies and guaranteed client outcomes.Led by an experienced founder with multiple successful business exits, the company developed efficient operational systems capable of delivering high-quality leads while maintaining exceptional cost efficiency.Looking ahead, Growth Co. is well positioned to broaden its service offerings through additional digital marketing channels, further strengthening its value proposition for growth-oriented businesses."Growth Co. Marketing stood out because it combined operational discipline with a highly effective client acquisition model," said Paul Vartanian, veteran broker at Website Closers who was crucial in closing this transaction. "Its recurring client relationships, performance-based positioning, and scalable outbound infrastructure made it an attractive opportunity for buyers looking to acquire a business with strong fundamentals and meaningful expansion potential."A Streamlined Vision Under New Ownership and A Successful Exit for the FounderBuyer Kunal Mahajan views the acquisition as an opportunity to accelerate Growth Co.'s market presence while expanding its suite of revenue-generating solutions."Growth Co. has developed a proven system that consistently helps businesses generate qualified sales opportunities," said Mahajan. "The company's emphasis on measurable results, operational efficiency, and client success provides an outstanding platform for future growth. We're excited to build on that foundation while expanding into complementary marketing services that create even greater value for customers."For seller Zain Yaqub, the transaction represents the successful culmination of building a business centered on helping companies achieve predictable, scalable growth."From the beginning, our goal was to create a lead generation company that clients could measure by revenue instead of marketing reports," said Yaqub. "Paul Vartanian and the Website Closers team understood both the value of the business and the importance of finding the right buyer. Their professionalism and expertise helped make the entire process efficient and successful for everyone involved."The acquisition of Growth Co. Marketing reflects continued demand for technology-enabled service businesses that deliver measurable revenue outcomes and recurring client value.With a proven outbound sales framework, strong positioning within the B2B technology sector, and new strategic leadership, Growth Co. Marketing is well equipped to capitalize on the growing need for scalable customer acquisition solutions in an increasingly competitive marketplace.Congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this wonderful transition!Best Florida Business Broker ContactPaul Vartanianbroker/paul-vartanian401-529-8899...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Website Closers Brokers Successful Acquisition of High-Performance B2B Lead Generation Agency Growth Co Marketing News Provided By Website Closers November 09, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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