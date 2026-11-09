Caribbean Needs More Luxury Cruise Experiences, Says Cruise Executive

Jason Montague speaks during the 2026 FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Jason Montague highlights opportunities for local entrepreneurs and higher-value tourism at FCCA conference

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Caribbean destinations could attract more luxury cruise ships by developing more high-end shore experiences, according to Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises, part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.Speaking during“The True Meaning of Luxury: Elevating the Caribbean Experience” at the 32nd annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Trade Show in San Juan last month, Montague said the region has considerable untapped potential to attract luxury vessels by developing distinctive experiences that showcase its culture, cuisine and heritage.Asked whether the Caribbean currently offers enough luxury experiences, Montague was unequivocal.“No, absolutely not,” he said.“If there were more luxury experiences, you would find more luxury ships my size coming in,” Montague added, referring to the smaller, high-end vessels operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.The opportunity comes as luxury cruising continues to expand. Figures presented during the session showed that the global luxury cruise fleet has more than tripled, from 28 ships in 2010 to 98 in 2025, with 1.7 million passengers projected to take luxury cruises by 2029.Montague pointed to the Mediterranean, where exclusive access to cultural attractions, culinary experiences and local artisans has helped attract luxury cruise operators. He encouraged Caribbean destinations to build on their own cultural and culinary heritage by developing more personalized experiences that go beyond traditional beach excursions.The discussion, moderated by Bevan Springer, president of Marketplace Excellence, also explored how Caribbean entrepreneurs and small businesses can capitalize on the growing market.Montague encouraged local artisans, restaurants and tour operators to offer private showings, intimate dining experiences and customized excursions for smaller groups. He stressed that flexibility is essential, particularly for private tours, where guests expect experiences tailored to their interests rather than rigid itineraries.He identified knowledgeable, engaging local tour guides as one of the most important investments destinations can make, noting that exceptional storytelling and personal service can transform even a relatively simple excursion into a memorable experience.The opportunity is not limited to passengers aboard smaller luxury vessels. Montague explained that larger cruise ships increasingly accommodate high-end travelers through premium suites and exclusive onboard offerings, creating additional demand for luxury experiences ashore.He also emphasized the importance of seamless transportation, efficient movement through congested port areas and attention to service details. Clear excursion descriptions, comfortable transportation and the ability to anticipate guests' needs, he said, can significantly influence the overall visitor experience.Montague encouraged destinations to work more closely with cruise lines to promote their distinctive offerings, noting that compelling descriptions help market shore experiences and that strong luxury offerings can influence decisions about future cruise calls.He also highlighted the potential for cruise passengers to become repeat visitors and advocates for Caribbean destinations, observing that memorable experiences ashore can inspire travelers to return for longer vacations and recommend destinations to others.Addressing the growing role of artificial intelligence, Montague said faster access to guest feedback could help cruise lines evaluate experiences and make more informed itinerary decisions. However, he maintained that technology cannot replace the personal relationships that define luxury hospitality.“Luxury is all about the people connection,” Montague said.“Technology cannot take that away from delivering true service.”The FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, held Oct. 12-16 in San Juan, brought together close to 700 cruise executives, government officials, port operators, tour providers and other industry stakeholders.About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)Created in 1972, FCCA is a nonprofit trade organization representing the shared interests of the cruise industry and destinations' private and public sectors. For more information, visit F-CCA and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Caribbean needs more luxury cruise experiences, says cruise executive News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 09, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.