A Great Hair Day - Websiteclosers Facilitates Successful Sale Of Hairpiece Warehouse, Leader In Premium Hair Replacement

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Joe Pergolizzi of Website Closers brokers the sale of the 13-year-old e-commerce brand known for custom men's toupees and fast delivery.

- Joel & Kathleen Schoenblum, Founders, Hairpiece WarehouseTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Hairpiece Warehouse, a premier U.S.-based e-commerce provider of high-quality hair replacement systems for men. Founded in 2012, the company has established a strong reputation for delivering natural-looking, meticulously crafted toupees and men's hairpieces.With over 13 years of industry expertise, Hairpiece Warehouse has established itself as a household name for clients seeking both custom-tailored solutions and ready-to-ship stock units. Specializing in men's toupee, each product is made with premium materials-including ultra-fine Swiss and French lace, monofilament, and thin skin bases-ensuring seamless blending, durability, and comfort. Customers can even select from an wide range of customization options, from base type and wave pattern to hair density, length, and gray percentage.“This is a company that didn't just sell hairpieces-they gave customers their confidence back,” said Joe Pergolizzi, the experienced broker who facilitated the transaction.“Hairpiece Warehouse built a business that excelled in quality, speed, and personalization, and finding the right buyer meant securing a future that respects and grows that legacy. I am happy to be a part of this successful transition.”While the buyer remains undisclosed, the acquisition opens the door for further expansion, leveraging Hairpiece Warehouse's loyal customer base, exceptional supply chain relationships, and strong e-commerce presence. The new ownership aims to continue the brand's commitment to innovation while scaling operations to meet growing global demand.Reflecting on the sale, owner Joel and Kathleen Schoenblum shared,“Building Hairpiece Warehouse has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives. Our customers mean the world to us, and we wanted to ensure they remain in good hands. Joe and the Website Closers team understood our vision and found a buyer who values what we've built. I know the company is in the right hands and I am looking forward to its future success and expansion in bigger markets.”Hairpiece Warehouse's growth trajectory has been driven by its unique value proposition: delivering salon-quality results with the convenience of direct-to-door delivery-often the same or next business day. This model has earned the company a loyal, repeat customer base and a strong competitive advantage in the $7+ billion global hair replacement market.With this acquisition, Hairpiece Warehouse enters an exciting new chapter-one that preserves its legacy of craftsmanship while opening the door to future innovation. Under new ownership, the brand is poised to continue delivering the same premium quality and personal service that have made it a trusted name in hair replacement for over a decade, ensuring customers nationwide can look and feel their best for years to come.Congratulations to all parties involved in this successful transition!Broker ContactJoe Pergolizzibroker/joe-pergolizzi/303-818-3817ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Great Hair Day - WebsiteClosers Facilitates Successful Sale of Hairpiece Warehouse, Leader in Premium Hair Replacement News Provided By Website Closers November 09, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.