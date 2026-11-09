Printique's Biggest Sale Of The Year: 30% Off Sitewide Through November 15

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Printique's biggest sale of the year takes 30% off photo prints, canvas, metal prints, photo books, cards and more with code FANDF26, now through November 15.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printique, the professional photo lab from Adorama, today announced public access to its Friends & Family Sale, the company's biggest sale of the year. From now through November 15, 2026, customers save 30% off everything sitewide at Printique with the code FANDF26.The sale covers Printique's full range of handcrafted photo products, including professional photo prints, canvas prints, metal prints, acrylic prints, framed prints, photo books, greeting cards, calendars and wall decor. Every product is produced in-house by Printique's own lab, the same lab trusted by professional photographers for its color accuracy and archival-quality materials.Printique's photo books are a centerpiece of the sale. Customers can turn a year of photos (family milestones, travel, weddings and everyday moments)into a professionally printed hardcover photo book or layflat album, built with the same attention to color and detail that professional photographers expect from the lab. Printed on archival-quality papers and bound to last, Printique photo books are designed to be kept and shared for years, making them one of the most popular personalized gifts of the holiday season.The Friends & Family discount also applies across Printique's wall art collection. The range includes gallery-wrapped canvas prints, vivid metal prints, modern acrylic prints and framed prints, each produced in-house and finished by hand. From a single statement piece to a complete gallery wall, customers can turn their own photographs into finished, ready-to-hang art for their homes, or give custom wall art as a gift.With the holidays approaching, the Friends & Family Sale gives photographers, families and gift-givers an early start on personalized gifts, custom photo books, gallery-quality wall art and prints of the year's favorite photos, ahead of the holiday shopping rush."Our Friends & Family Sale is the one event our customers wait for all year," said Sarmad Saghir, CMO at Printique. "It is our biggest discount of the year, on everything we make, from a single set of prints to a full gallery wall. We open it to everyone, because so many people first discover Printique when a friend or family member gives them one of our products."To save 30%, shoppers enter the code FANDF26 at checkout on Printique any time through November 15, 2026. Terms and conditions apply.About PrintiquePrintique is the professional photo printing lab of Adorama, one of the world's largest photography, video and electronics retailers. Printique produces professional photo prints, canvas, metal and acrylic wall decor, framed prints, photo books, cards and calendars in its own lab, serving professional photographers and photo enthusiasts across the United States. For more information, visit .

Libby Michelle

Printique

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Printique's Biggest Sale of the Year: 30% Off Sitewide Through November 15 News Provided By Group 8a November 09, 2026, 17:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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