MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A purchasing guide shows buyers how to check the available lot, agree on the dispatch date and keep transit time separate when ordering bulk NMN powder.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A purchase order that calls for bulk NMN "in three days" leaves a receiving team with a practical question: does that mean the drum leaves the warehouse in three days, or arrives at the receiving dock? Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio), a manufacturer and supplier of bulk NMN powder, addresses that distinction in its November 1 purchasing guide for supplement brands and contract manufacturers.I. Start With the Lot Behind the QuotationA warehouse address identifies a location. It does not tell the buyer which lot is available for the order or whether that lot has been released. A purchasing team can ask the supplier to identify the stock location, confirm release status and name the lot it intends to ship. Those answers give quality staff a specific batch to review before freight is booked.II. Dispatch Is Not DeliveryA dispatch commitment ends when the shipment leaves the supplier. Transit time runs from dispatch to delivery. A buyer comparing two offers can ask each supplier to name the event that starts the clock, confirm the quantity available and distinguish its dispatch commitment from the carrier's delivery estimate. That makes a short domestic dispatch window useful without turning it into a promise about a receiving appointment.III. What Stock Already in the United States ChangesFor material shipped from overseas, the lead time also contains international freight, FDA prior notice, U.S. customs entry with the FSVP importer identified, and any FDA admissibility review at the port. For released stock already held in a U.S. warehouse, those import steps were completed for the earlier entry; what remains is the supplier's release of a lot for the order and domestic freight.IV. Check the Drum Against the CertificateReceiving staff can make one check against the physical shipment: compare the lot number on the drum with the lot on the certificate reviewed before purchase. If the supplier proposes a different lot, request that lot's records before relying on the earlier review.V. Nutrition BioTech's Bulk NMN Powder: Key TermsIngredient: β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (β-NMN) powder, CAS 1094-61-7Assay: NLT 99.0% (HPLC)Stock: Ready stock held in the United States; buyers should confirm availability for their orderMinimum order: 1 kgPackaging: 25 kg per drumDispatch: Within 3 working days of purchase order; carrier transit time is additionalQuality system: ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000, HACCP; certificates on requestInsurance: Nutrition BioTech maintains both product liability insurance and cargo insurance. Applicable coverage is subject to the relevant policy terms and shipment arrangements.Regulatory: An NDI notification for the NMN Nutrition BioTech supplies has been submitted to FDA. Notification documents are available to qualified buyers on request.Documents: Every lot ships with a lot-specific Certificate of Analysis. The public specification sheet is not a batch COA; lot COAs and supporting records are available for qualified buyer review before purchase.Buyer ResourcesPurchasing guide: MOQ, lead time and the documents to check before bulk NMN ships:NMN specifications and sample requests:About Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio)Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio) manufactures and supplies nutraceutical ingredients, including bulk Urolithin A powder, NMN powder and ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), for B2B buyers. The company operates from 1601 W. Mission Blvd, Suite 103, Pomona, CA 91766, United States. Website:

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Nutrition BioTech Guide Shows Bulk NMN Powder Buyers How to Verify the Lot, Dispatch Date and U.S. Stock Before Ordering News Provided By Nutrition BioTech November 09, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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