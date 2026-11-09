PATRIZIA Reports Strong Earnings Growth With EBITDA At EUR 61.3M And Equity Raised At EUR 1.2Bn In 9M 2026
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PATRIZIA SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
PATRIZIA reports strong earnings growth with EBITDA at EUR 61.3m and equity raised at EUR 1.2bn in 9M 2026
09.11.2026 / 17:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The recovery in transaction activity remained robust, supported by increased disposal activity from clients, with existing deal pipelines continuing to convert into closed transactions. This was achieved despite a more challenging market environment in the third quarter, as higher energy prices linked to the Iran conflict fuelled inflation, prompting tighter monetary policy from major central banks, including two ECB rate hikes since the beginning of June 2026. Elevated government borrowing needs, including higher defence spending, added further upward pressure on bond yields. Transactions closed increased by 11.9% to EUR 2.6bn (9M 2025: EUR 2.3bn), while transactions signed increased moderately by 3.2% to EUR 2.4bn (9M 2025: EUR 2.3bn). Financial performance
Total service fee income remained broadly stable at EUR 190.7m in 9M 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 191.7m; -0.5%). Recurring management fees amounted to EUR 163.5m (9M 2025: EUR 174.0m), with the year-on-year development reflecting changes in the underlying mandate and service mix as well as higher development-related service fees in the prior-year period. This was partly offset by strong growth in transaction and performance fees, driven by increased transaction activity for clients. Transaction fees increased by 130.8% to EUR 11.6m (9M 2025: EUR 5.0m), while performance fees rose by 23.6% to EUR 15.6m (9M 2025: EUR 12.6m). Net sales revenues and co-investment income increased by 20.2% to EUR 12.8m (9M 2025: EUR 10.6m), mainly driven by higher dividend income from the increased volume of co-investments. Operating expenses, excluding reorganisation expenses, decreased by 9.0% to EUR 150.5m (9M 2025: EUR 165.3m), reflecting continued cost discipline and efficiency improvements. Staff costs decreased by 10.8% to EUR 99.3m (9M 2025: EUR 111.4m), reflecting the leaner FTE base. Cost discipline drove down other operating expenses by 9.9% to EUR 37.6m (9M 2025: EUR 41.8m), while other expenses amounted to EUR 13.5m (9M 2025: EUR 12.2m). Other income, excluding reorganisation income, increased to EUR 8.7m (9M 2025: EUR 7.8m), primarily driven by the release of provisions. During the reporting period, the reorganisation result amounted to EUR -0.4m (9M 2025: EUR -0.2m). Net profit for the period nearly tripled to EUR 20.5m in 9M 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 6.9m), reflecting the strong improvement in profitability. Assets under management
As at 30 September 2026, assets under management (AUM) stood at EUR 55.0bn compared to EUR 56.2bn as at 31 December 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to disposal activity. At the same time, open equity commitments of EUR 1.5bn provide significant firepower for future investments, leaving PATRIZIA well positioned to deploy capital on behalf of its clients and support future AUM growth. Strong balance sheet
PATRIZIA's balance sheet as at 30 September 2026 remains robust, with a net equity ratio of 73.8%, available liquidity of EUR 148.8m, and net financial debt reduced to around EUR 69.0m (31.12.2025: EUR 101.6m). Operating cash flow increased to EUR 44.3m in 9M 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 40.2m), supported by the improved earnings development. Guidance 2026 narrowed
Based on the performance year-to-date and increased visibility for the remainder of the year, PATRIZIA is narrowing its guidance ranges upwards for EBITDA and EBITDA margin and downwards for AUM for financial year 2026, now expecting:
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... 09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018
|EQS News ID:
|2431070
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2431070 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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