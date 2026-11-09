Manipur To Host National Tribal Film Festival, Cultural Celebrations From Nov 12

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 9 (IANS) Manipur will host the second edition of the National Tribal Film Festival, titled Tribal Frames Manipur 2026, from November 12 to 15, alongside a state-level tribal cultural festival to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, officials said on Monday.

Director of Tribal Affairs and Hills, R. Rang Peter, said the four-day film festival is being organised by the department through the Tribal Research Institute, in collaboration with the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) and with the support of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The festival, to be held at the Palace Auditorium of MSFDS in Imphal, will showcase more than 28 feature films, documentaries and short films from Northeast India, Ladakh, Jharkhand and other tribal regions, the official told the media.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will feature interactions with filmmakers, masterclasses, panel discussions, cultural performances and a photography exhibition, providing a platform for filmmakers, artists and cultural practitioners to exchange ideas and showcase their work.

As part of the initiative, a three-day filmmaking workshop titled 'TFM 20 Emerging Voices' will be organised from November 10 to 12 for 20 young participants from the state's six hill districts. The workshop aims to provide aspiring filmmakers with an opportunity to develop their creative and technical skills and explore storytelling through cinema.

The State-Level Tribal Cultural Festival 2026 will be held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal from November 15 to 18. The four-day event will showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the state's tribal communities through traditional dances, music, indigenous cuisines, handloom and handicraft exhibitions and traditional games.

The celebrations will commence on November 15 with the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the culmination of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada and paying tribute to the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter.

Peter said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually participate in the state-level programme. The first edition of the National Tribal Film Festival was held in Imphal from November 12 to 15 last year (2025). The inaugural edition witnessed the participation of filmmakers from nine states, with 23 films based on tribal themes being screened during the festival.

The officials said the primary objective of the National Tribal Film Festival is to promote cinema as a medium for preserving and showcasing tribal culture, traditions and heritage. The festival also seeks to encourage cultural education and foster empathy, mutual respect and harmony among different communities through the medium of films.

The twin events are expected to provide a platform for showcasing the diverse cultural traditions of tribal communities while encouraging young talent and promoting greater awareness of their history, identity and contributions.