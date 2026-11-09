Transgene Reports Continued Clinical Progress And Q3 2026 Financial Update
|Transgene:
|Media:
|Investors & Analysts:
|Caroline Tosch-Pourchot
|Lucie Larguier
|Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
|Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|+33 (0)3 68 33 27 38
|+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/21
|...
|...
|MEDiSTRAVA
|Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi
|+ 44 (0)203 928 6900
|...
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotech company designing and developing individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines (INTV) to prevent cancer recurrence alongside a portfolio of viral vector-based candidates. With Transgene's myvac® platform, individualized therapy enters the field of precision medicine with an immunotherapy tailored to each individual patient. The myvac® approach enables the generation of virus-based immunotherapies encoding patient-specific neoantigens. Transgene has further expanded the platform's capabilities with its own proprietary AI-driven neoantigen selection and scalable cell-line manufacturing.
TG4050, the most advanced INTV, demonstrated clinical proof of principle in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer. TG4070, the second myvac®-based INTV introduces Transgene's proprietary AI-driven neoantigen selection and scalable cell-line manufacturing capabilities and is evaluated in combination with nivolumab in the adjuvant treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The Company is developing other viral vector-based assets including TG-MVATM, a next-generation prophylactic vaccine candidate against mpox and smallpox and a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.
Additional information about Transgene is available at:
Follow us on social media: LinkedIn: @Transgene - X: @TransgeneSA - Bluesky: @Transgene
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website () or on Transgene's website (). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
1 Cash burn corresponds to the sum of net cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities, excluding proceeds from share issuances and excluding current account advance/other financial asset disposals related to the parent company. It does not include the effects of exchange rate fluctuations.
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