ARGAN and DANONE officially inaugurate their new AutOnom® warehouse in Sorigny

Source: ARGAN

ARGAN and DANONE officially inaugurated their new logistics facility today, located within the Isoparc business park in Sorigny, in the Indre-et-Loire department of France. Developed by ARGAN

for DANONE, this state-of-the-art 8,200 sqm building, including 6,400 sqm of cold storage space

(2–6°C), reflects both groups' shared ambitions in terms of operational performance and environmental transition.

The inauguration brought together more than 100 attendees, including elected officials and representatives of local authorities, project partners, and site employees. This convivial event provided an opportunity to collectively celebrate the successful completion of the project and its integration into the local community of Sorigny.

AutOnom®: A shared commitment to environmental sustainability

Certified AutOnom® by ARGAN, this warehouse is equipped with most recent technologies enabling it to generate its own green energy for on-site consumption.

Its rooftop features a photovoltaic installation covering nearly 3,000 sqm, with a peak capacity of

580 kWp, complemented by battery storage systems with a capacity of 230 kWh. This installation will help reduce the site's CO2 emissions by 35%.

The building is therefore fully aligned with DANONE's ambition to operate a high-performance logistics facility while keeping its environmental footprint under control.

Philippe Amiotte, Real Estate Director at DANONE:

“We are extremely pleased with this new facility, which fully meets our expectations in terms of the performance and quality of our logistics operations. The building's AutOnom® features represent a real asset for DANONE: generating and consuming renewable energy on-site is directly aligned with our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and transitioning our infrastructure towards more sustainable models. We are delighted to benefit from this facility and from the strong partnership we have established with ARGAN.”

A project supporting local economic development

Beyond the development of the logistics facility itself, this project also highlights the importance of close collaboration between businesses and local authorities in supporting the region's economic development.

Alain Esnault, Mayor of Sorigny:“DANONE's presence in Sorigny marks another positive milestone in the economic development of our region. The arrival of a group of this scale helps enhance the attractiveness of our business park, while contributing to economic growth and local employment. I would also like to highlight the quality of our discussions and the close working relationship we maintained with the ARGAN teams throughout this project. This constructive collaboration enabled us to successfully support its completion, benefiting all stakeholders and the wider local community.”

ARGAN: A trusted partner to leading brands

With this new development, ARGAN further demonstrates its expertise in delivering premium,

tailor-made, pre-let logistics facilities designed to meet the operational and environmental requirements of major occupiers.

The addition of DANONE further strengthens ARGAN's client portfolio, as the company continues to support leading businesses in their logistics real estate projects, from initial design through to operation.

Stéphane Cassagne, ARGAN's Director of Development and Asset Management:

“We are particularly proud of the trust DANONE has placed in us to develop this new logistics facility. This project demonstrates our expertise and our ability to design and deliver buildings that meet the highest standards, both operationally and environmentally. We are also delighted to welcome DANONE to our client portfolio and to establish a long-term relationship with this leading player in the French food industry. Finally, I would like to thank the DANONE teams, the city of Sorigny, and all the partners who contributed to the successful completion of this outstanding project.”

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November 20: Combined General Meeting (WDP merger project)



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About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player in its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.