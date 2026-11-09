(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information Melexis: update on the share buy-back program Ieper, Belgium – 9 November 2026, 17.45 hrs CET Melexis reports the purchase of 28,100 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 November 2026 to 6 November 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 2/11/2026 5,300 55.77 55.25 56.25 295,583 3/11/2026 5,400 55.73 54.25 56.00 300,946 4/11/2026 5,500 55.40 54.90 56.60 304,722 5/11/2026 5,700 53.07 51.70 54.85 302,504 6/11/2026 6,200 53.49 52.15 54.10 331,647 TOTAL 28,100 54.64 51.70 56.60 1,535,402

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 291,437 treasury shares.

Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 1,122,928 treasury shares.

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About Melexis

Melexis designs, develops, and delivers edge sensor and driver solutions with a heart for people and planet. Its mission is to empower engineers to turn their ideas into applications that support the best imaginable future, one that is safe, comfortable and sustainable. Melexis specializes in powertrain, thermal management, lighting, e-brake, e-steering and battery solutions for the automotive sector. It also expands its presence in the emerging markets of sustainable world, alternative mobility, robotics, and digital health.

Founded in 1989 in Belgium, Melexis has grown to employ approximately 2,000 people in 12 countries, delivering cutting-edge technology to customers worldwide.

For more information, visit or follow Melexis on LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Except for those statements that report the Company's historical results, the statements being made are forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from expectations include the following: volatility in supply and demand affecting revenues and market prices, price and availability of silicon foundry, assembly and test prices, assembly and test subcontract capacity required to meet financial targets and/or meet backlog requirements, risks and delays associated with bringing up new production capabilities or with deliveries from subcontractors, timing and market acceptance of new products, increased expenses associated with new product acceptance of new products, increased expenses associated with new product introductions of process changes, delays in developing or achieving volume production of new products, which can result in delays or failure to contribute to revenues and profits, ability of the Company to maintain its customer and vendor base and delays in and/or inability in raising additional capital.







