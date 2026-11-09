2026 Universal Registration Document

This Universal Registration Document is available on OVHcloud's website in the Investor Relations section, as well as on the AMF website (). It is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations.

It includes the 2026 annual financial report, the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and the related Statutory Auditors' findings, as well as the Sustainability Statement.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 datacenters across 4 continents to reach 1.7 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its datacenters, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

OVHcloud Contacts