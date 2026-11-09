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Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares


Date: 2026-11-09 12:01:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 9 November 2026

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights
31 October 2026 111 989 823 Number of voting rights (1):
203 497 154
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
203 389 112

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1) Including treasury shares

(2) After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment

  • MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_October 2026

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111936110


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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