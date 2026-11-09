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REXEL: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From November 2 To November 6, 2026


Date: 2026-11-09 12:01:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE


DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 2 TO NOVEMBER 6, 2026

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 2 to November 6, 2026:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/11/2026 FR0010451203 200 34,28 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/11/2026 FR0010451203 1400 34,31286 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/11/2026 FR0010451203 450 34,29778 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/11/2026 FR0010451203 20150 34,65774 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2026 FR0010451203 450 34,51556 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2026 FR0010451203 1100 34,62136 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2026 FR0010451203 700 34,50929 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2026 FR0010451203 18309 34,86995 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/11/2026 FR0010451203 4750 34,57726 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/11/2026 FR0010451203 18835 34,54734 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/11/2026 FR0010451203 6700 34,53836 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/11/2026 FR0010451203 6715 34,88707 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2026 FR0010451203 2100 34,36595 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2026 FR0010451203 11350 34,20467 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2026 FR0010451203 4150 34,28 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2026 FR0010451203 11700 34,75226 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2026 FR0010451203 500 33,881 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2026 FR0010451203 2300 33,99283 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2026 FR0010451203 600 33,8825 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2026 FR0010451203 14600 34,13628 XPAR
TOTAL 127 059 34,53986

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 2 to November 6, 2026

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111936101


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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