Planisware to showcase the latest innovations in its project and portfolio management solutions at Gartner IT Symposium Xpo 2026

Gartner ® IT Symposium/Xpo TM , Barcelona, Spain, November 9, 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, will take part in Gartner ® IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026, held in Barcelona from November 9 to 12.

As a partner of the event, Planisware will present its Planisware Horizon and Planisware Orchestra solutions, as well as the new artificial intelligence capabilities embedded in its offering, notably through its hybrid AI interface, Planisware Prisma.

Bringing together more than 6,500 CIOs and IT executives, more than 130 Gartner analysts and more than 125 technology solution providers, Gartner ® IT Symposium/XpoTM is one of the leading international events dedicated to the challenges facing IT organizations. Under the theme“Ignite Intelligence”, the 2026 edition places particular emphasis on agentic artificial intelligence and on the challenges of its adoption, its governance and its ability to deliver tangible value to organizations.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, said:“Gartner ® IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for businesses, as the acceleration of artificial intelligence is redefining operating models and decision-making processes. Beyond technological progress, the real challenge now lies in organizations' ability to turn these innovations into lasting competitive advantages. That is Planisware's ambition: to support companies in their strategic choices, enable them to focus their investments on the initiatives that create the most value, and give them the means to deliver on their transformation ambitions.”

To address the evolving project and portfolio management needs of organizations, Planisware continues to enrich its offering with new capabilities designed to strengthen business steering, optimize resource allocation and support decision-making. At Gartner ® IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026, the Group will present the latest developments in its solution portfolio, as well as the advances of its offering in artificial intelligence, notably through Planisware Prisma, its hybrid AI interface embedded in its software environment. It enables users to interact with their operational data in natural language, generate analyses and reports, and carry out actions directly within the platform.

In line with the“Ignite Intelligence” theme of this 2026 edition, Olivier Guimard, head of the Planisware Horizon offering for CIOs, will host the session“Managing the Explosion of AI Demand: A New Approach to IT Strategic Planning” on November 12 at 1:10 p.m. on Stage 3. He will present four levers for adapting IT strategic planning to the growing demand for artificial intelligence and its impact on project portfolios, budgets and roadmaps. Concrete use cases of Planisware Prisma will illustrate this approach applied to the management of IT assets and projects.

Through this session, Planisware will show how artificial intelligence can support CIOs in the strategic management of their portfolios, by making operational data easier to access and analyze to inform investment decisions.

About Gartner ® IT Symposium/Xpo TM 2026

Gartner ® IT Symposium/XpoTM is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and other IT executives. The event helps them make sense of the technologies, trends and major shifts shaping the future of IT and business, and identify the levers to maximize their impact. Follow news and highlights from the event on X using #GartnerSYM and in the Gartner Newsroom ( ).

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About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 900 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 700 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol“PLNW”).

For more information, visit: and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn.

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Planisware to showcase the latest innovations in its project and portfolio management solutions at Gartner IT Symposium Xpo 2026