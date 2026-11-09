United Direct Solutions Expands High-Speed Inkjet Capabilities With New Canon Colorstream Investment

UDS Leadership Team alongside the Canon ColorStream inkjet press.

UDS expands production capacity with new Canon ColorStream technology, enabling faster turnaround times and more efficient, personalized communications.

- Casey Hendrick, CEO of United Direct SolutionsLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United Direct Solutions (UDS), a veteran-owned provider of print, mail, and digital communications, announces the expansion of its high-speed continuous-feed color inkjet capabilities with the addition of a new Canon ColorStream press.The investment reflects UDS's continued commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and cost-effective communication solutions for organizations navigating increasing demands for speed, personalization, quality, and operational efficiency.As businesses face tighter production timelines, rising costs, and growing expectations for personalized customer communications, UDS continues to invest in technology that helps clients bring critical communications and marketing campaigns to market faster without sacrificing quality or reliability."Our continued investment in high-speed inkjet technology is about delivering measurable value to our clients," said Casey Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of United Direct Solutions. "Speed to market, exceptional print quality, and cost efficiency are no longer competitive advantages; they're expectations. This technology allows us to meet those demands while giving our clients greater flexibility, scalability, and confidence in their communication programs."The Canon ColorStream further enhances UDS's high-speed inkjet printing capabilities, enabling the production of high-volume, full-color personalized pieces and sophisticated marketing communications. The technology supports increasingly complex, data-driven applications while helping reduce production bottlenecks, improve turnaround times, and create opportunities for more efficient manufacturing.With production facilities in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, UDS serves clients across healthcare, insurance, financial services, home services, government, higher education, and other industries where timely, accurate, and secure communications are essential.UDS provides an integrated suite of communication and mailing solutions built around four core capabilities:.Direct Marketing & Customer Acquisition: Personalized direct mail campaigns that help organizations acquire, engage, and retain customers, including integrated omnichannel marketing solutions..Transactional Communications: High-volume, data-driven statements, notices, letters, and other critical customer communications..Mail Presort & Commingling: Advanced mail processing, presort, and commingling services that help clients maximize USPS postage discounts and reduce overall mailing costs..Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity: Production continuity solutions designed to help organizations maintain essential customer communications when unexpected disruptions occur.Together, these capabilities allow UDS to manage the entire communication process, from data, digital, and document composition through production, mailing, and delivery, while helping clients simplify operations and control costs."Canon has been an important strategic technology partner in our growth, and we continue to invest in solutions that position UDS and our clients for the future," Hendrick added. "We're seeing significant opportunities as organizations look to combine traditional print and mail with more sophisticated, personalized omnichannel campaigns. Our investments in technology, automation, and production capacity allow us to support that growth while maintaining the service, quality, and reliability our clients expect."The latest investment reinforces UDS's long-term strategy of combining advanced production technology, intelligent automation, and industry expertise to deliver measurable results for its clients.About United Direct SolutionsUnited Direct Solutions (UDS) is a veteran-owned provider of comprehensive print, mail, and communication solutions, with production facilities in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio. UDS specializes in direct marketing and customer acquisition, transactional communications, mail presort and commingling, and disaster recovery and business continuity solutions.Serving organizations across highly regulated and service-intensive industries, UDS combines advanced print technology, data-driven personalization, automation, and postal expertise to help clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and strengthen customer engagement.UDS maintains HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, reflecting its commitment to information security, quality, and operational excellence.

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United Direct Solutions Expands High-Speed Inkjet Capabilities with New Canon ColorStream Investment News Provided By United Direct Solutions November 09, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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