LOVING DEAD: ARTBANK TAKES TRADITION TO THE STREETS IN D.C.

Artbank in Washington, D.C.

Artbank, Bankaool and the Mexican Cultural Institute in D.C. brought together Mexican and American artists to transform a public space in Adams Morgan.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Washington, D.C., November 9, 2026. - As part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, the design of Loving Dead: Amando Muertos was officially unveiled on November 2nd, and Saturday November 7th was the occasion to celebrate and dance in front of such testimony of Mexican tradition. The urban art project brought together artistic talent from Mexico and the United States to create a unique work of public art in Washington, D.C.

The unveiling took place during a workshop and creative gathering hosted by the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C., with the participation of the Mexican Ambassador, invited artists, representatives of cultural organizations and project collaborators.

The gathering marked the beginning of an international artistic collaboration that culminated on November 7 with the public unveiling of the completed mural in the iconic Adams Morgan neighborhood.

A UNIQUE MURAL FOR WASHINGTON, D.C.

The project brought together four urban artists from Mexico and the United States: Dazer, from Monterrey; Groenewold and Manos Muertas, from Mexico City; and Salvador Rubio Rivera, an artist based in Washington, D.C.

Together, they created a mural measuring approximately 15.5m in length and 3.7m in height, located at 1824 Columbia Road NW, in Adams Morgan.

Created specifically for this location, the artwork is intended to become a lasting expression of cultural exchange between the two countries.

Through their distinctive visual styles, the artists reinterpreted the symbols of the Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition that transcends generations and borders, reminding us that remembrance keeps our connections alive.

A CREATIVE GATHERING WITH DIPLOMATIC REPRESENTATION

The design unveiling provided an opportunity for dialogue between the artists and representatives of the participating institutions.

The Mexican Ambassador's presence underscored the cultural significance of the initiative and the importance of creating opportunities for Mexican artistic expression beyond the country's borders.

The workshop offered participants an opportunity to explore the creative concept, exchange artistic perspectives and present the composition that will be brought to life on the wall over the coming days.

More than a visual presentation, the gathering represented an exercise in cultural exchange, with contemporary art serving as a shared language between Mexico and the United States.

ARTBANK: TAKING MEXICAN ART BEYOND BORDERS

Loving Dead: Amando Muertos forms part of Artbank's ongoing efforts to promote Mexican artistic talent internationally through collaborations that connect institutions, creators, brands and communities.

The initiative is being developed in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C., Poder Suave and Adams Morgan Partnership BID, with the support of Bankaool,Prime and OMNiLatam, by Moises and Samuel Cháves, organizations committed to fostering cultural and creative experiences beyond Mexico.

The project presents urban art as a powerful means of social connection, capable of transforming public spaces and inspiring new conversations around identity, remembrance and culture.

THE CELEBRATION

The official inauguration took place on Saturday, November 7, at Jubilee Plaza in Adams Morgan, as part of Fall Adams Morgan PorchFest 2026.

The celebration featured an introduction to the participating artists, community activities and live music by Mexican singer-songwriter Daphne Michelle, accompanied by her band.

Open to the public, the event offered visitors an opportunity to discover an artwork that connects Mexican tradition with the vibrant contemporary cultural scene of Washington, D.C.

Loving Dead: Amando Muertos is an invitation to celebrate life through art, honor our roots and discover how, even thousands of kilometers from Mexico, our traditions continue to find new forms of expression.

ABOUT ARTBANK

Artbank is a Mexican platform dedicated to promoting contemporary art, connecting creative talent and developing cultural experiences that introduce diverse audiences to new forms of artistic expression.

Through editorial projects, artistic interventions and national and international collaborations, Artbank promotes creativity as a means of connecting communities, transforming spaces and expanding the global presence of Mexican art.

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