LATAM Luxury Summit 2026 Showcases Latin American Fashion And Hyatt's Inclusive Luxury Collection In Mexico City

A model presents a black embroidered couture creation by Nicaraguan designer Erick Bendaña, from his León en mi corazón collection, showcased at LATAM Luxury Summit 2026 at Museo Soumaya in Mexico City.

Eight Hyatt Inclusive Collection resorts join Latin American designers to showcase luxury hospitality, fashion and culture in Mexico City.

- Alejandro Lopez, Director of Mexico Fashion Show InternationalMEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEXICO CITY, November 7, 2026 - LATAM Luxury Summit 2026 brought together leading hospitality brands, fashion designers, tourism destinations and creative industry leaders on November 5 at the Museo Soumaya in Mexico City, highlighting the growing influence of Latin America in the global luxury market.A key participant was Hyatt Inclusive Collection, which showcased eight resort properties in Mexico, highlighting the country's position as a major destination for premium all-inclusive travel.Under the direction of Tomás Romero, the summit explored the evolving definition of luxury through hospitality, cultural identity, design and meaningful travel experiences. The program included industry discussions, destination presentations and a runway showcase featuring designers from Mexico and Central America.HYATT INCLUSIVE COLLECTION SHOWCASES EIGHT MEXICO RESORTS:Hyatt Inclusive Collection presented eight properties representing destinations across Mexico's Caribbean and Pacific coasts:- Hyatt Vivid Playa del Carmen- Hyatt Zilara Cancún- Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya- Hyatt Ziva Cancún- Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos- Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta- Dreams Puerto Morelos Resort & Spa- Dreams Sapphire Resort & SpaMauricio Ayala, Regional Director of Marketing for Mexico and LATAM, represented the company and shared its perspective on the evolution of all-inclusive hospitality. The presentation highlighted the role of culinary experiences, thoughtful design, personalized service, entertainment and connections to local culture in shaping today's guest experience.Another highlight was the presentation of Hyatt Zilara Cancún following its reported $75 million comprehensive renovation. Eduardo Rojas, General Manager of the property, introduced the resort's next chapter under the name and design vision of LUMARE, reflecting continued investment and transformation within Mexico's luxury hospitality sector.LATIN AMERICAN DESIGNERS TAKE THE RUNWAY:The summit also featured a fashion presentation celebrating craftsmanship, cultural heritage and contemporary design.Mexican designer Vero Díaz presented Aurelia, her Couture 2027 collection, inspired by the transformations of the night. The presentation featured sophisticated silhouettes and luminous details, culminating with an appearance by Mexican model Mariana Zaragoza.Bernarda MX, founded by Paola Hinojos, showcased a contemporary interpretation of cultural elements from northern Mexico.Representing Nicaragua Diseña, designers Adilia Alemán and Erick Bendaña presented collections inspired by Nicaraguan identity. Alemán showcased Caribe, inspired by the landscapes and vibrant colors of Nicaragua's Caribbean Coast, while Bendaña presented León en mi corazón, celebrating the cultural identity of his hometown.Additional creative contributions came from AMA by AMA and DNVR Estudio.MEXICO'S GROWING PRESENCE IN LUXURY TOURISM:Tourism representatives, including destinations such as Playa del Carmen and Puerto Morelos, highlighted the Mexican Caribbean's combination of natural beauty, established tourism infrastructure and cultural experiences.Discussions emphasized how luxury travel increasingly encompasses more than accommodations and amenities, incorporating local culture, authentic experiences and meaningful connections with destinations.By bringing together hospitality executives, designers, tourism representatives and creative leaders, LATAM Luxury Summit 2026 created a platform for international visibility and collaboration across Latin America's luxury industries.ABOUT LATAM LUXURY SUMMIT:LATAM Luxury Summit is an international networking and business platform connecting luxury brands, designers, tourism destinations, companies and industry professionals throughout Latin America. Through curated gatherings and strategic partnerships, the platform promotes collaboration, international visibility and business opportunities across the luxury industry.

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LATAM Luxury Summit 2026 Showcases Latin American Fashion and Hyatt's Inclusive Luxury Collection in Mexico City News Provided By Too much Pr November 09, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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