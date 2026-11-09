Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Northwestern Ohio To Host Community Blood Drive

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio (BBBSNWO) is excited to announce their upcoming Community Blood Drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA, Studio D, 200 E Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43620.BBBSNWO leads donor recruitment and community outreach for the drive. BBBSNWO is honored to work with the American Red Cross and the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA. The work of these three organizations dramatically improves the health of the Northwest Ohio community through this drive.BBBSNWO invites eligible donors and volunteers to schedule an appointment to help support patients who vitally depend on donated blood. Donations also support the BBBSNWO's mission of making a positive, long-lasting impact on children in the community through mentoring relationships.“Our commitment to young people includes showing them what it means to care for their community,” said Dr. Marvin Whitfield, CEO of BBBSNWO.“This blood drive brings families, volunteers, and neighbors together around an opportunity to help save lives. We encourage everyone who can donate to make an appointment and invite someone to join them.”BBBSNWO has provided one-on-one mentoring relationships for children in the area serving local youth since 1937. The organization matches adult volunteers, or "Bigs," with children, or "Littles," who need a positive role model. The relationships formed through the program have been found to significantly impact the children involved, including improved academic performance, increased self-confidence, and reduced risky and delinquent behavior.How to Get InvolvedThose interested in donating can create an appointment by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, or by visiting RedCrossBlood, enter sponsor code BBBSNWO when prompted at the homepage. Participating successful donations will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and 200 bonus points in Blood Donor Awards through the American Red Cross. In addition to these rewards, free A1C testing will be offered to donors.Regardless of donor status, invested parties can support the drive by sharing the provided scheduling information directly with friends and family, as well as through social media channels.After the American Red Cross's declaration of a national blood supply crisis July, 2026, donations are more important than ever, especially for individuals of the O blood type.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern OhioBig Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio serves more than 1,500 youth annually throughout Lucas and Wood Counties through one-to-one mentoring, group mentoring, and youth development programs. Its mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.The agency's programs include Community-Based One-to-One and Group Mentoring; Empowering Future Leaders (EFL) In-School, Summer, After-School, and Weekend programs; STEM Club; and Youth Ambassador Club. These programs connect young people with caring adults and peers while providing opportunities for leadership, hands-on learning, community service, and personal growth. EFL programming focuses on four core pillars: Leadership Development, Life Skills, Cultural Competence, and Career Development.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio is supported in part by funding from the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, the Ohio Governor's Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, and the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, along with individual donors, corporate supporters, and community partners. To learn more, volunteer, or support its work, visit .

Marvin Whitfield

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio

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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio to Host Community Blood Drive News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 09, 2026, 16:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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