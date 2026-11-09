Vadzo Imaging Launches Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2: AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera With 13MP Imaging For Embedded Vision Systems

The Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2 is an AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera, and Vadzo Imaging is launching it with 13MP 4K imaging for embedded vision systems.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today launches the Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2, an AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor. Part of Vadzo's SerDes camera portfolio, it combines VCM based autofocus, a rolling shutter, a high performance ISP, 4K imaging, and a GMSL2 interface. Vadzo presents a 13MP Autofocus GMSL2 Camera and a 4K Autofocus GMSL2 Camera for medical, vehicle, and aerial systems, with guidance on depth of field, focus control, and cable planning.

Why an AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera Matters at Variable Distances

Distance changes in real use. A surgeon leans toward the field and back, an operator turns a head, a vehicle approaches a dock, and an aircraft moves toward its target. A fixed focus lens is sharp at one distance and soft elsewhere, and the range of acceptable sharpness around that distance, the depth of field, is surprisingly narrow for the small lenses used in embedded camera products. Manual focus helps only if somebody is available, and in a sealed housing or on a moving platform nobody is.

Distance between the camera and the computer is the second problem. Camera units sit on helmets, instruments, bumpers, and booms, while the processor sits in a protected unit, and the wiring between them must survive movement, vibration, and electrical noise. A flat MIPI cable reaches only a short distance, so a serial link such as GMSL2 is the natural fit. The focus motor must then be controlled across the same link, and the design must treat focus and cable together. A short test on the real rig, with the real cable and the real movements, shows problems that a bench test hides.

How an AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera Holds Focus Across Distance

The Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2 is built on the Onsemi AR1335, a 13MP (4208 x 3120) color rolling shutter sensor with a 1/3.2 inch optical format and 1.1 micron pixels. A voice coil motor moves the lens electrically and quickly, giving a focus range from 100 mm to infinity. A short calculation shows why focus matters. With an example 4 millimeter lens at f/2.0 and a blur tolerance of two pixels, about 2.2 microns, the depth of field is only about 9 centimeters when the subject is 40 centimeters away. At 1 meter it grows to about 60 centimeters, and beyond roughly 1.8 meters everything out to infinity stays sharp if the lens is focused at 3.6 meters. The figures are illustrative and depend on the lens, and they show why a surgeon leaning a few centimeters can leave the focused zone.

Focus modes give designers a choice. The sibling Ethernet camera offers continuous, one shot, and manual modes, which let a design track a moving subject, focus once on command, or hold a chosen distance, and teams should confirm the modes of this module. The focus commands travel to the camera over the GMSL2 control channel, which runs on the same cable as the video, so no extra wires are needed. The high performance ISP finishes the image inside the module, and where the module offers it, intelligent HDR keeps bright and dark regions readable. Because the sensor reads the image row by row, the camera uses a rolling shutter.

GMSL2, the second generation of the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link, carries video on a forward channel with a nominal rate of up to 6 gigabits per second and control on a slower reverse channel, over coaxial cable or shielded twisted pair, and it is designed for the electrical noise of vehicles, aircraft, and equipment. If the camera sends 4K video in 8 bit YUV422 at 30 frames per second, the stream needs about 4 gigabits per second, though the format and rates should be confirmed. Teams should also check that the minimum focus distance of 100 mm suits the use, and test the focus speed and the cable run on the real platform. Recording a few minutes of realistic movement, then reviewing the footage frame by frame, is the quickest way to judge focus behavior.

Product Overview

The Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2 is a 13MP color GMSL2 module built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor with VCM based autofocus. As a 13MP Autofocus Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, it offers high resolution at reasonable cost, and as an AR1335 Autofocus HDR GMSL2 Camera, it keeps detail in high contrast scenes. The 13MP 4K Autofocus GMSL2 Camera designation covers its 4K video from a 13MP sensor. The module also serves as an AR1335 VCM Autofocus GMSL2 Camera, a 4K Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, a 13MP Autofocus HDR GMSL2 Camera, an AR1335 Autofocus Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, a 4K Autofocus HDR GMSL2 Camera, a 13MP iHDR GMSL2 Camera, and an AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera Module for designs that need a long, robust link.

Key Capabilities of the AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera

Key specs: 13MP (4208 x 3120) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR1335 1/3.2 inch Sensor Format | 1.1 micron Pixel | Color with Rolling Shutter | GMSL2 SerDes Interface | VCM Autofocus Optics, 100 mm to Infinity

Rolling Shutter Readout

The sensor reads the image row by row, which gives high resolution and good sensitivity at reasonable cost. For most scenes the effect is invisible, and fast motion or strong vibration can show slight skew, which a short exposure reduces. Vadzo offers global shutter modules for platforms where fast motion is the main concern.

VCM Autofocus from 100 mm to Infinity

A voice coil motor moves the lens quickly and electrically, keeping focus sharp across working distances from 100 mm to infinity, which suits applications that need flexible focus control and detailed imaging. As a 13MP Fast Autofocus GMSL2 Camera design, the module should be tested for focus speed at the real distances, and the minimum focus distance should be checked against the use.

High Performance ISP

The on board image signal processor finishes the picture inside the module, so the host receives a processed frame and does not build an ISP profile for the sensor, and it hosts the HDR processing that keeps bright and dark regions readable. Teams that need raw data and custom tuning should discuss a raw sensor module with Vadzo.

4K Imaging from a 13MP Sensor

A 3840 x 2160 frame uses about 8.3 million of the sensor's 13 million pixels, so the module offers 4K video with room to spare, and the full frame remains available for stills. Teams should confirm the available modes and frame rates against the product documentation.

GMSL2 Interface

GMSL2 carries video on a forward channel and control, including focus commands, on a reverse channel over coaxial cable or shielded twisted pair, and it is built for vehicle and equipment noise. The camera head can sit where the view is and the processor where it is protected. As an AR1335 GMSL2 Camera Manufacturer and a 4K Autofocus GMSL2 Camera Supplier, Vadzo supports deserializer selection, cable planning, and enclosure design.

“Depth of field on a small lens is measured in centimeters, and real subjects move by more than that. The Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2 pairs a voice coil autofocus from 100 mm to infinity with a 13MP sensor and a GMSL2 link, so the camera head can sit on an instrument, a helmet, or a vehicle while the processor stays protected. We are plain about the limits. A minimum focus distance of 100 mm suits chairside and room views and not intraoral work, focus speed should be measured on the real platform, and the details should be confirmed in the documentation. We help customers match the lens and the focus to the job.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Applications for AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera

Medical Device and Patient Care

Operatory, surgical, and head mounted camera systems work at distances that vary by tens of centimeters. The Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2 works as an Embedded Vision Autofocus GMSL2 Camera for surgical field and room views, as a Variable Distance GMSL2 Camera for a dental chairside view of the patient, and as a wearable head mounted camera on a thin cable to a belt pack. Intraoral imaging works at a few centimeters and needs different optics. Device makers remain responsible for performance claims, illumination safety, and the regulatory pathway, and a head mounted unit should be checked for weight and heat against the comfort of the wearer.

Automation and Robotics

Automated guided vehicles approach docks, racks, and labels at changing distances, and aircraft view targets at varying range. The module serves as an Embedded Vision 4K GMSL2 Camera and an Embedded Autofocus Vision GMSL2 Camera on such platforms, and as a Long Cable Embedded GMSL2 Camera it keeps the processor protected while the camera head sits on a mast or a bumper. Teams should check weight, vibration limits, and connector retention, and they should test focus at the speeds and distances of the real vehicle, since a moving platform changes the distance faster than a fixed one.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does a small camera lens need autofocus when the subject moves?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that the depth of field of a small lens is very shallow. For example, with a 4 millimeter f/2.0 lens and a blur tolerance of two pixels, the sharp zone is only about 9 centimeters deep when the subject is 40 centimeters away. A subject that moves by more than that goes soft, and a voice coil motor autofocus follows the subject. These figures are illustrative and depend on the lens.

Q: Can a camera with a 100 mm minimum focus distance serve dental work?

A: It serves chairside and room views, such as the patient and the operatory, where distances are tens of centimeters. It does not serve intraoral imaging, which works at a few centimeters and needs different optics. Vadzo Imaging recommends checking the working distance of the application against the minimum focus distance before choosing a camera, and a Variable Distance GMSL2 Camera should always be tested at the nearest and farthest distances it will meet.

Q: How do focus commands reach a camera on a GMSL2 link?

A: GMSL2 carries video on a forward channel and control on a slower reverse channel over the same cable, so focus commands travel on the control channel and no extra wires are needed. Vadzo Imaging suggests testing the focus response on the real cable run, since the speed of the loop depends on the camera, the link, and the host.

Q: What does fast autofocus mean for a head mounted camera?

A: A person turns, leans, and moves, so the distance changes constantly, and focus that lags leaves the picture soft at the moment it matters. A fast voice coil motor and a focus mode that tracks the subject reduce the lag. A 13MP Fast Autofocus GMSL2 Camera should be judged by recording real movements, and Vadzo Imaging recommends doing so on the actual rig.

Q: Why should integrators choose Vadzo Imaging as their 4K autofocus GMSL2 camera supplier?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Integrators receive an autofocus module with a high performance ISP and a GMSL2 link, with candid guidance on depth of field, minimum focus distance, and the details to confirm in the documentation, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own rig before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2 AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera, built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, a cable, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Integration teams can test focus speed at their own working distances, test the full cable run in their own noise environment, and compare HDR modes before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of camera options at Vadzo's website or contact Vadzo at... to request an evaluation unit or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms including NVIDIA Jetson, Rockchip, Raspberry Pi, and NXP i.MX. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across MIPI, USB, GigE, Wi-Fi, GMSL2, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Launches Armor-1335CRA-GMSL2: AR1335 Autofocus GMSL2 Camera with 13MP Imaging for Embedded Vision Systems News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 09, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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