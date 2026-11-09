A NEW VOICE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: NAMULI UNWRAPS THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS WITH MY WISH

NAMULI Christmas Album - "My Wish"

Blending Neo-Soul and Contemporary Pop influences, Rising Singer-Songwriter Delivers a Heartwarming Celebration of Love, Hope, and the Timeless Spirit of Giving

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter Namuli brings her captivating artistry and unmistakable vocal warmth to“MY WISH,” a five-song Christmas EP arriving today, released independently through Atlas Gold Music.Blending the emotional richness of neo-soul and the melodic elegance of contemporary pop, Namuli delivers more than a collection of holiday songs. MY WISH is a heartfelt musical celebration of everything that makes the season unforgettable-the joy of coming home, the beauty of togetherness, the memories that connect generations, and the extraordinary power of giving.At a time when the world could use a little more compassion, Namuli offers a refreshing reminder that the most meaningful gifts are often the ones money cannot buy.“This EP is really a gift from my heart,” says Namuli.“I wanted to capture that beautiful feeling Christmas brings-the excitement of being together, the comfort of familiar faces, and the happiness that comes from making someone else feel loved. If these songs bring a little warmth, a smile, or a moment of hope into someone's life, then my wish has already come true.”A NEW HOLIDAY SOUND, ROOTED IN THE TIMELESS MAGIC OF CHRISTMASFrom its soulful melodies to its evocative storytelling, MY WISH captures the nostalgic warmth of Christmas while introducing a fresh, contemporary musical identity.Across five original songs, Namuli's silky, expressive vocals glide through lush arrangements and uplifting melodies, creating a listening experience that feels both intimate and cinematic. Her songs celebrate the simple moments that become treasured memories: families reunited around the holidays, laughter filling familiar rooms, the innocence of childhood wonder, and the quiet generosity that makes the season meaningful.The result is a holiday soundtrack designed not merely to accompany the season, but to become part of its memories.MY WISH follows Namuli's debut album, TELL THEM, marking a new creative chapter for an artist whose music moves effortlessly between genres while remaining grounded in authenticity, emotional depth, and an unmistakable sense of purpose.Where TELL THEM introduced audiences to her fearless musical versatility and distinctive storytelling, MY WISH reveals another dimension of her artistry: a tender, soulful celebration of human connection.“THE GREATEST GIFTS ARE THE ONES WE GIVE FROM THE HEART”For Namuli, Christmas is more than a festive occasion. It is an opportunity to reflect on the relationships, acts of kindness, and shared experiences that give life its deepest meaning.“Christmas has always been more than a season to me,” Namuli shares.“It's a beautiful reminder that the greatest gifts in life cannot be wrapped beneath a tree. They live in the warmth of an embrace, the laughter of loved ones, the kindness we extend to strangers, and the hope we bring to hearts that need it most. I wanted this EP to remind people that even the smallest gesture of love can become someone's most beautiful Christmas memory.”

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A NEW VOICE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: NAMULI UNWRAPS THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS WITH "MY WISH" News Provided By NAMULI November 09, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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