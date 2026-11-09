US Leaders Condemn Seattle Diwali Disruption

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 9 (IANS) Five US lawmakers and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson have condemned the disruption of a Diwali celebration by protesters carrying anti-Hindu and anti-Indian signs.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Seattle Centre Armoury during Diwali: Lights of India, a free public festival featuring Indian music, dance and cultural activities.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said Jake Lang and Thomas Allen interrupted the celebration while children were performing. They carried signs containing a racial slur against Indians and claiming Hindus were replacing Christians, the group said.

CoHNA said others at the venue removed the two men.

Wilson, in a post on X, condemned“the hateful nonsense from bigots who interrupted a beautiful Diwali ceremony at Seattle Centre”. She said she and her daughter had celebrated Diwali with friends on Saturday night.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat whose district includes much of Seattle, denounced the incident.

“I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday, and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country,” she wrote on X.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois said Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness,“but that victory is not automatic”.

He said the anti-Indian and anti-Hindu slogans showed how much work remained to confront discrimination, urging people to“stamp out this hate directed toward Hindus and anyone”.

Congressman Shri Thanedar of Michigan called the disruption“utterly disgusting” and said such a display“has no place in America”.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross of North Carolina said the“racist, anti-Indian protests at a Diwali event in Seattle are despicable and must be unequivocally condemned”.

Washington Congressman Adam Smith said he was“deeply appalled by the blatant racism at the Diwali celebration in Seattle”. He said everyone should be welcome to celebrate their holidays.

CoHNA condemned the disruption, particularly its impact on children. It urged community members to remain vigilant, saying the protesters had announced plans to target other Diwali celebrations.

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also condemned the episode on Sunday as racist, xenophobic and anti-Hindu.

“Hate speech, xenophobic harassment, and targeting of minority religious groups run counter to the fundamental values of our region and nation,” its executive director, Imraan Siddiqi, said.

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad said Hindu Americans, South Asians and others should be able to celebrate their faith and traditions without intimidation or harassment.

Indian-American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria also condemned the targeting of Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric.