Will Send Legal Notice To Ramdas Kadam For Levelling Baseless Charges: Sunil Tatkare

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) NCP Maharashtra unit President and MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday announced that he will soon send a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam for levelling baseless and fictitious charges, saying that the latter has lost his "mental balance" and needs "treatment" from a psychiatrist.

Tatkare also made it clear that he will not respond to any of Kadam's statements hereafter.

Tatkare was speaking to reporters after Kadam demanded a high-level inquiry into whether Tatkare had any hand in the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose flight took off from Mumbai to Baramati, but as the aircraft was landing at the Baramati airstrip, it met with a horrific accident resulting in his death.

Following this tragic incident, political blame-shifting has intensified.

Launching a scathing attack during the Diwali festival, Kadam linked Sunil Tatkare directly to Ajit Pawar's fatal crash, demanding an investigation. Kadam went on to make explosive remarks about Tatkare's past and ambitions.

"Sunil Tatkare is a demonic person. He cannot be loyal to anyone. He used to be the Personal Assistant (PA) to A R Antulay saheb, and he finished him off too," he claimed.

Tatkare refuted all the allegations. Taking a dig at Kadam, Tatkare stated Kadam should clarify his own image and standing before the public.

He reiterated that Kadam's allegations against him are entirely unfounded and do not warrant any response.

Tatkare further stated that when Kadam was becoming the Leader of the Opposition, he was pleading and running after him.

At that time, he added that he had taken him in his own car to meet Ajit Pawar, and only after that did Kadam become the Leader of the Opposition.

Tatkare challenged Kadam to clarify whether this statement being made by him is true or false. Pointing out that baseless allegations are being repeatedly made by Kadam, Tatkare noted that there is no point in reacting to every statement he makes.

He clarified that he will not give a reaction to any of Kadam's future remarks, but wherever a legal battle is required, he will resort to legal means.

Meanwhile, responding to a question about the allegations made by senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam against NCP state president Sunil Tatkare in connection with the plane crash, Rohit Pawar reacted to these allegations.

"I have not heard what Ramdas Kadam has accused. But some people called and told me that Ramdas Kadam has linked Sunil Tatkare's name to Ajit Pawar's accident. My only opinion is that the investigation into Ajit Pawar's accident is not being done in the way it should be," he alleged.

"We suspect that Ajit Pawar's accident was a case of sabotage. But the people in power are not dispelling that suspicion. The investigation is not going in the right direction. The investigation of Ajit Dada is going on at a snail's pace. Therefore, we are also starting to have doubts about this. The people in power are deliberately not investigating properly. Still, let Diwali happen once. On November 14 or 15, I will give my last and most important presentation of many days in Mumbai. The revelations I am going to make in that regard will definitely be surprising for you," he reiterated.