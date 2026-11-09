Indian Men's Football Team Reaches Auckland For Historic New Zealand Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Nov 9 (IANS) The Indian men's national team reached Auckland late on Monday night, ahead of their two international friendlies against New Zealand, the first time the Blue Tigers have travelled to the country.

The team departed Bengaluru around midnight on November 8, travelling via Kuala Lumpur, where they had a short layover before boarding their onward flight to Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand. They landed at 23:30 local time (16:00 IST), completing a long journey across continents.

With temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius and a drizzle along the way from the airport to the hotel. The weather conditions were very different for the players from what they were experiencing in India.

Head coach Khalid Jamil said the players are adjusting well and was confident of good performance from them.

“The flight was smooth, and the players are fit and ready. We have settled in well. This is the first time the Indian team has come to New Zealand, so it is a new experience for us. We are looking forward to the matches," he was quoted as saying by the AIFF website.

“The weather is not a problem. The players are adjusting well, and we will focus on our training and preparation," he added.

India will begin their preparations Down Under with an activation session on Tuesday morning, followed by an evening training session at the North Harbour Stadium at 16:00 local time. The team will then train at the match venue, Go Media Stadium, at 19:00 on the eve of the opening fixture.

India's previous meeting with New Zealand came at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where the hosts went down 1-2. India, however, went on to win the tournament. The upcoming fixtures will mark only the second occasion on which the two national teams face each other in this century. The first encounter was back in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jamil acknowledged the quality of the opposition and the added challenge of playing away from home, while also making an appeal to the Indian community in New Zealand to turn out and support the team.

“I know there are many Indian fans here in New Zealand. I would request them to come to the stadium and support the team. Their support is important for us, and we will try to give our best on the pitch,” he said.

“Last window, we played against three strong teams, and now we have another strong opponent in New Zealand. But this time, we are playing away from home, so it will be a different kind of test for us. We have to be ready, work hard and give our best in both matches.”

The opening match is scheduled to kick off at 19:10 local time on November 12. The team will then travel to Christchurch in the South Island on November 13, ahead of their second friendly against the All Whites at the One New Zealand Stadium on Sunday, November 15 at 16:10 local time (08:40 IST).