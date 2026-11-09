NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY RELEASES“EXPEDITION GREENLAND” DOCUMENTARY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU) today announced the global release of“Expedition Greenland,” an original, 28-minute documentary that follows a team of researchers and university leaders on a fact-finding expedition to the arctic's rapidly changing landscape.

The team of explorers traveled from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a coastal city highly vulnerable to flooding, to the front lines of sea-level rise in Greenland to gain a firsthand understanding of the urgent threat changing coastlines around the world.

Produced by NSU and led by NSU Ocean's John Englander, the film documents the journey across Greenland's iceberg-filled waters, from the Ilulissat Icefjord to remote, retreating glaciers. As the crew watches million-year-old ice fracture, crumble, and plummet into the ocean, the documentary captures the urgency of a crisis scientists warn could raise sea levels by more than seven meters worldwide.

“It is imperative that NSU Ocean take action,” said Harry K. Moon, M.D., president and chief executive officer of NSU, and Greenland expedition traveler.“What happens in Greenland will have a direct effect in Florida. This is NSU's mission: that we understand, plan, and adapt to sea-level rise. Only then can we build stronger communities and economies to protect our environment and, together, shape a healthier world.”

“Expedition Greenland” has appeared in multiple film festivals and won the award for Best Documentary Film at the 2026 Environmental Film and Screenplay Festival in Toronto. The documentary was directed by award-winning filmmakers Luke Pavey and James Hale, whose combined credits include work for the BBC, Discovery, and Sky. The film's dramatic cinematography brings the audience to the Earth's second-largest ice sheet to show Greenland's breathtaking environment, with vantage points from the sea, land, and air.

“The cinematography achieves a rarity in documentary film: capturing the scale of Greenland ice,” said glaciologist Jason Box, Ph.D., vice president for ocean intelligence and global exploration at NSU.

“I have been coming to Greenland since 2007, and the retreat of the glaciers has been remarkable,” said Englander, a prominent oceanographer, author, and leading voice on sea-level rise.“While it may be thousands of miles from South Florida, where Nova Southeastern University is based, Greenland is the best place to show people the scale of what's at stake. Greenland challenges us to think about the future.”

Throughout the film, Englander, translates the science behind the melting ice sheet into terms that connect to coastal communities and their decision-makers. With facts and first-hand accounts, the film aims to rise beyond the lens of politics and invites viewers to share in the sense of wonder, realization, and humility that shaped the travelers' journey.

“Expedition Greenland” is available to view at .

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“Expedition Greenland: At the Front Lines of Sea Level Rise” Now Available to Watch

CONTACT: Danielle DaRos Nova Southeastern Univeristy 954-589-6058... Pashen Black Nova Southeastern Univeristy...