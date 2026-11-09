Niki Biosolutions Announces Presentation At The Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation highlights APOE genotype testing via a quick fingertip prick validated in Niki BioSolutions' CLIA-certified laboratory and recently approved by the New York State Department of Health

NEW HAVEN, CT, and PRINCETON, NJ, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIKI) (“Niki BioSolutions” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing advanced genomic and biomarker testing solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DiamiR Biosciences Corp. (“DiamiR”), will be presenting a poster at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference on Wednesday, November 19th, in Boston, MA.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title.“Development and Analytical Validation of APOE Genotyping with Dried Blood Spots on FTA cards”

Session. Biomarkers (CSF & Plasma)

Date/Time. Wednesday, November 19, 2026; 7:15 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. EST

Venue. Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

About CTAD

The Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference, established in 2008, has become a cornerstone event in Alzheimer's disease (AD) clinical research. Designed by and for AD researchers, CTAD's mission is to create a platform that prioritizes substantive, clinical research-focused dialogue and collaboration. By fostering an intimate and collegial environment, CTAD has gained a reputation for facilitating impactful international collaborations and advancing the global AD research agenda. CTAD 2026 will build on the momentum of previous years, reflecting the rapid advancements in Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics that make this field one of the most dynamic in medical research today. The CTAD scientific program is underpinned by a rigorous peer-review abstract selection process, ensuring the presentation of high-quality research that drives the field forward.

About Niki BioSolutions

Niki BioSolutions is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on addressing unmet medical needs by developing high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions for healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations. Through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory, the Company combines proprietary technologies with scientific rigor to support precision medicine across a range of therapeutic areas. Niki BioSolutions collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit and connect with Niki BioSolutions on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, Niki BioSolutions' ability to successfully operate its business and provide value to stockholders; Niki BioSolutions' future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing or future ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to Niki BioSolutions and its industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industries in which Niki BioSolutions operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which Niki BioSolutions operates, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory factors, and other factors, such as Niki BioSolutions' ability to execute on its strategies. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 6, 2025 (File No. 333-290742), and in other reports filed under the Company's prior name, Aptorum Group Limited, and that will be filed by Niki BioSolutions with the SEC. Niki BioSolutions does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701