CMB Regional Centers Introduces Rural EB-5 Offering For West Texas Power Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) today announced that CMB Group 106 – Edge Bravo Power, a rural EB-5 offering, is open for subscription.

CMB Group 106 will support the development and construction of 17 natural gas power plants within a larger, 20-plant development intended to generate 200 megawatts of electricity. The facilities will be located along natural gas supply lines and will connect to the Texas power grid.

The development comes amid rising electricity demand in Texas with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's primary grid operator, reporting that electricity demand in Texas reached a record high in July 2026.

“Growing electricity needs in Texas and the natural gas resources of West Texas give this project a clear and timely commercial rationale,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB.“Edge Bravo Power combines that market opportunity with an experienced developer partner to give investors a rural EB-5 offering through CMB's established platform.”

The project's sponsors draw on over a decade of experience investing in energy assets and will be working alongside an independent power producer with capabilities spanning the design, construction, and operation of distributed generating facilities. All power-generating equipment is under contract for purchase and delivery with construction activity underway.

Based on the project's economic impact analysis, CMB Group 106 is projected to generate approximately 1,500 qualifying U.S. jobs, approximately 50% more than required to support the EB-5 offering's investors. The project's rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) qualification makes investors eligible for the current $800,000 minimum investment threshold. Qualifying investors are eligible for priority processing of Form I-526E petitions and access to the 20% of annual EB-5 visas reserved for investors in rural projects.

Availability in the offering is limited, with subscriptions anticipated to be completed in early 2027. Prospective EB-5 investors should also be aware of upcoming regulatory changes, including increases to applicable United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) filing fees effective November 30, 2026, and statutory inflation adjustments to EB-5 minimum investment amounts effective January 1, 2027.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted more than 7,200 investor families from over 100 countries in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate on more than 90 EB-5 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.6 billion USD to investors, a figure that has been validated by an independent third-party accounting firm. For more information about CMB or CMB Group 106 – Edge Bravo Power, contact ....