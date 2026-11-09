Boutique Paid Media Agency Sold In Strategic Exit Negotiated By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Website Closers broker Mike Adams guides the sale of That PPC Guy, a Google Partner agency managing $6M+ in annual ad spend, to entrepreneur Hasan Aquil.

- Mike Adams, Broker, Website ClosersTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- That PPC Guy, a boutique digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in Google Ads campaign management, has been successfully acquired by entrepreneur Hasan Aquil.The transaction was expertly facilitated by seasoned broker Mike Adams of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.A Boutique Google Ads Agency with a Laser FocusFounded by Justin Golden, That PPC Guy has positioned itself as a trusted Google Partner agency, managing more than $6 million in annual ad spend for clients across the United States. The firm distinguishes itself through a hands-on, data-driven approach, optimizing campaigns across Search, Shopping, Display, and YouTube.What makes the agency unique is its commitment to detail and accountability. Every campaign begins with rigorous industry research and precise targeting, followed by carefully structured ad builds. Once campaigns are live, the agency provides weekly performance checks, real-time dashboards, and regular strategy calls, ensuring that clients benefit from maximum ROI and reduced wasteful spend.A Strategic Exit with Growth PotentialFor founder Justin Golden, the sale marks a significant milestone after years of refining the company's operational model and scaling client ad performance.“That PPC Guy has always been about delivering more than clicks-it's about delivering measurable business results,” said Justin Golden, founder and seller.“I'm proud of what we've built, and with Mike and Website Closers' guidance, I was able to find a buyer who understands the value of this business and has the vision to scale it further.”Mike Adams, the Website Closers broker who managed the sale, emphasized the strength of the agency's positioning in the competitive paid media landscape.“This transaction highlights the growing demand for agencies with niche expertise,” said Mike Adams.“That PPC Guy is a proven performer in the Google Ads ecosystem, and we found the ideal buyer to leverage that foundation for future growth. We're proud to have brokered a deal that aligned both parties' goals. I am excited to see what the future might bring for this company.”A Bright Future Under New OwnershipNew owner Hasan Aquil expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and his vision for expanding the agency's reach.“That PPC Guy has an incredible reputation for precision and performance,” said Aquil.“I look forward to building on Justin's work by continuing to deliver exceptional results for clients while exploring opportunities to scale services and expand the agency's footprint.”With this acquisition, That PPC Guy embarks on its next phase of growth-one that builds on its reputation for high-performance campaign execution while opening the door to new opportunities under visionary leadership. As Hasan Aquil takes the reins, the agency remains committed to helping businesses reduce waste, maximize conversions, and thrive in the ever-competitive world of digital advertising.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactMike Adams, Website Closersbroker/mike-adams/540-921-7403ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Boutique Paid Media Agency Sold in Strategic Exit Negotiated by Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers November 09, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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