Will Rogers Gold Medallions Announced

Will Rogers Medallion

Celebrating the 2026 Will Rogers Medallion Award winners honoring the stories, history, and heritage of the American West.

- Chris Enss, Executive Director Will Rogers Medallion AwardTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gold medallion recipients of the 2026 Will Rogers Medallion Awards were announced during the organization's annual awards banquet at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort, honoring achievements in Western literature, film, poetry, music, and illustration.Selected from entries representing 25 states and three countries, this year's honorees demonstrate the reach of Western storytelling. Awards in more than 30 categories recognized work for adults, teenagers, and children, encompassing historical accounts, contemporary fiction, documentaries, dramatic films, songs, and illustrated books.The celebration brought together different forms of creative expression united by their connection to the American West. From biographies and mysteries to cowboy poetry and young readers' adventures, the winning works reflect the many ways writers and artists preserve history, explore Western experiences, and introduce audiences to the region's stories.Bruce Boxleitner and Barry Corbin received the WRMA Lifetime Achievement Award. Clint Black was honored with the Golden Lariat Award, and Greg White was named WRMA Illustrator of the Year. These special recognitions joined the gold medallions presented across the competition's literary, visual, and musical categories.In Western Biography/Memoir, Chris Enss received gold for The Sharpshooter and the Showman: May Lillie, Pawnee Bill, and their Wild West Show, published by FarCountry Press. The category places the lives of Western figures alongside the collection of stories honored by the organization.Film recipients represented documentary storytelling and dramatic productions in both short and longer formats. Mark Bedor won Western Film/Documentary Short Form for Today's Wild West, Episode 704 Western Creativity in the Spotlight, from Today's Wild West LLC. Jonathan Parker received Western Film/Documentary Long Form honors for Little House Homecoming, produced by Prairie Girls Films, LLC.Will Ilgen earned the Western Film/Drama Short gold medallion for Elkhorn 208: War, from INSP Network. Carlyle Eubank won Western Film/Drama Feature for Broke, from Wild West Productions. The Maverick Film award went to Manuela Schneider for The Seamstress, from Lone Rider Productions.In the Maverick Book category, Jennifer Rogers and Randall Reeder received gold for Common Horse Sense from Will Rogers, published by Tremendous Leadership. Their title carries the awards' namesake into a winning collection that also encompasses humor, inspiration, romance, and mystery.Reavis Z. Wortham won Western Humor for“Directions,” published in Saddlebag Dispatches magazine. Andrew Roth received the Western Inspirational medallion for Crossing Paths, from Elk Lake Publishing, Inc. Craig Johnson earned Western Mystery honors for Return to Sender, published by Viking Press.Lacy Williams received gold in Western Romance for Love's Healing Path, published by Lacy Williams Books LLC. In Western Photographic Essays, Lynn Downey won for 100 Years of Dude Ranching: Celebrating the Centennial of the Dude Ranchers' Association, published by Ranch Preservation Foundation.The Western Short Nonfiction award went to W. K. Stratton for“In Search of the Night Herder,” published in Texas Monthly. Western Fiction Short Stories resulted in a tie: Michelle Ferrer was honored for Shadows in the Firelight, and Sharon Frame Gay for Banner, both from Saddlebag Dispatches.Music honors celebrated cowboy and Western songwriting. The Arizona Wildflowers received the Cowboy Songwriting gold medallion for My Good Horse, produced by Darin Aldridge. Western Songwriting resulted in a tie, recognizing two entries and the partnerships behind their recordings.Doug Figgs won for Ghost of Charlie Glass, produced by Peter Renfree, 8 South Studio. Sharing the Western Songwriting honor was Joel White for Roads & Barbwire, produced by Merel Bregante. These awards recognize songwriting alongside the written and recorded poetry included in the competition.Sherry Monahan received the Western Cookbooks gold medallion for Culinary Treasures: Dude and Guest Ranches of America, published by Otterford Press. The cookbook category adds food traditions and ranch hospitality to the subjects represented among this year's winning titles.Fiction honors extended across historical, modern, and traditional storytelling. Sandra Dallas won Historical Fiction for Tough Luck: A Novel, published by St. Martin's Press. James Wade received the Modern Fiction award for Narrow the Road, from Blackstone Publishing.Chris Mullen earned Traditional Fiction honors for The Reckoning of Men, published by Wolfpack Publishing. In Western Non-Fiction, James B. Mills received gold for In the Days of Billy the Kid, published by University of North Texas Press.Poetry recipients included both written collections and recorded performances. Sherl Cederburg won Cowboy Poetry/Recorded for Wonder of the West, from Ridgetop Recording Studio. Rik Goodell received Cowboy Poetry/Written honors for Ponderin's, from Yonderin' Tales.KC LaCourse earned the Western Poetry/Recorded gold medallion for Dimestore Cowgirl, with Aarom Meador credited. Karla K. Morton and Alan Birkelbach won Western Poetry/Written for Santa Fe Trail: Chasing the Big West, published by Madville Publishing.Awards for younger audiences recognized fiction and nonfiction, including illustrated works that pair storytelling with visual art. These categories give books for emerging readers a place alongside works written for adult audiences and highlight the importance of introducing Western subjects to new generations.S.J. Dahlstrom received Young Adult Fiction/Ages 13–18 honors for Never Curse the Rain, published by Paul Dry Books. Patrick Dearen won Young Reader Fiction/Ages 7–12 for Halloween on the Butterfield Trail, published by TCU Press.In Young Reader Fiction/Illustrated, author Linda Apple and illustrator Dylan Hale received gold for Winston's First Rodeo, published by Solander Press. Clarissa Willis won Young Reader Non-Fiction for Carrie Ingalls: The Forgotten Sister, also published by Solander Press.Author Nancy B. Flood and illustrator Jeanne Bowman received the Young Reader Non-Fiction/Illustrated award for Badger Clark: Poetry Wrangler, published by South Dakota Historical Society Press. Their recognition completes a roster spanning subjects, formats, and approaches to telling Western stories.Together, the recipients illustrate the range of work welcomed by the Will Rogers Medallion Awards and the enduring interest in the American West. The honors recognize authors, illustrators, filmmakers, songwriters, publishers, and producers whose contributions bring these stories to readers, viewers, and listeners.The 2027 WRMA competition opened for entries on November 1. Submission information is available at . A complete list of 2026 award recipients is available at , offering readers an opportunity to discover additional honorees and explore the works recognized during this year's celebration.

Will Rogers Medallion Award

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Will Rogers Gold Medallions Announced News Provided By Chris Enss November 09, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry



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