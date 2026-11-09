N & I Roofing Opens New Bradley Location To Support Growing Demand Across Kankakee County

N & I Roofing Opens New Bradley Location

The move gives the contractor added space for its crews, materials, and insurance claims team as it expands service to Kankakee and Will Counties homeowners.

- Nathan SharperBRADLEY, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- N & I Roofing LLC, a locally owned roofing and exterior services contractor, has moved into a new location at 423 W Broadway St, Bradley, IL 60915. The relocation, completed in July 14, 2026, gives the company added space for its crews, equipment, and materials as it responds to increased demand and extends its service area across Kankakee County and Will County.The new facility serves as the company's main base for scheduling, project coordination, and material staging. The added capacity is expected to help the team manage inspections, repairs, and full roof replacements more efficiently, particularly during storm season, when homeowners often need prompt assessments of roof damage.“Our customer base has grown steadily, and we needed a space that could keep up with that growth,” said Nathan Sharper, owner of N & I Roofing.“This location gives our crews room to work efficiently and lets us reach more homeowners in communities across Kankakee and Will Counties.”N & I Roofing provides roof inspection, repair, installation, and replacement, along with siding, gutter, and storm damage restoration services. The company also assists homeowners with the insurance claims process following storm damage. Its claims support is handled by a bilingual team, who works with English- and Spanish-speaking homeowners through each step of the process.The company holds several manufacturer and regulatory credentials. N & I Roofing is licensed as a roofing contractor by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation with License No. 104.020281. It is a Malarkey Certified Residential Contractor, a designation awarded by shingle manufacturer Malarkey Roofing Products. It is also an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Firm, which means it is certified to follow U.S. Environmental Protection Agency work practices that reduce lead dust hazards when renovating homes built before 1978.N & I Roofing installs IKO roofing products and LP SmartSide siding. LP SmartSide is manufactured using LP's SmartGuard process, a treatment designed to help engineered wood siding resist moisture, fungal decay, and termites.Homeowners in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manhattan, Manteno, and surrounding communities can schedule a roof inspection or request an estimate through the company's website.About N & I RoofingN & I Roofing LLC is a locally owned roofing and exterior services contractor based in Bradley, Illinois, co-founded by Nathan Sharper and Ilias Yeck. The company serves residential customers throughout Kankakee County and Will County, offering roofing, siding, gutters, storm damage restoration, and insurance claims assistance. More information is available at niroofing.Media ContactNathan SharperN & I Roofing LLC423 W Broadway St, Bradley, IL 60915815-954-6100...

Nathan Sharper

N & I Roofing

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N & I Roofing Opens New Bradley Location to Support Growing Demand Across Kankakee County News Provided By WebLead Systems November 09, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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