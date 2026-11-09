HIP HOP BEAUTY CIRCA 1973 BRINGS PHOTO EXHIBITION AND MUCH MORE TO HOUSTON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Hip Hop Beauty Houston

Exhibition Opens November 12, with first-ever Hip Hop Beauty Market Featuring TSU Student Entrepreneurs and Closing Reception November 20

- COLABS Associate Dean Dr. Michon BensonHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, trailblazing hip hop culture architects and Hip Hop Beauty Circa 1973 co-founders Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks and Thembisa S. Mshaka proudly announce the final 2026 stop of acclaimed photo exhibition HIP HOP BEAUTY in the C.S. Lane Building at TSU in Houston, powered by presenting sponsors Hello Beautiful and Hip Hop Wired, along with Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, Mshaka Media, and Marc Harvey Beauty.“The Jesse H. Jones School of Business, the College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences, and all of our partners are beyond excited to partner with Hip Hop Beauty Circa 1973 during Entrepreneurship Week at TSU," notes COLABS Associate Dean Dr. Michon Benson. "Thembisa S. Mshaka and Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks are the kinds of real-world experts who will encourage and inspire our students."The Houston HIP HOP BEAUTY exhibition opens Thursday, November 12 at 3pm CST. Hip Hop Beauty will mount its first ever Hip Hop Beauty Market before its closing reception and panel on Friday, November 20 at 7pm CST. The exhibition features works available for purchase by Mazi Smazi, Stacy Gray, Keith Major and Traci Bartlow, showcasing the power and influence of hip hop culture's groundbreaking beauty looks. Hailed by The Feature Presentation as“a powerful celebration of culture, style and storytelling,” the exhibition features vintage and archival photographs of Erykah Badu, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monáe, Slik-E, The Conscious Daughters, Amari Monster and more.HOUSTON LINEUPNov 12-20 Photo exhibition on view, Learning Library CenterNov 19 Master Classes by Founders and Marc HarveyNov 20 10a-4p Hip Hip Beauty Market, C.S. Lane Building7p Closing Reception at JHJ School of BusinessAbout Hip Hop Beauty (@officialhiphopbeauty)Arts and cultural experience Hip Hop Beauty amplifies the originators and innovators of the culture's beauty and style through fine art, events and retail. Having already exhibited in Miami, NYC, Nairobi, Beverly Hills and Oakland, Hip Hop Beauty has garnered 12B earned media impressions in under a year. The exhibition is also for purchase at HHB1973.About Texas Southern University (@texassouthern)Founded in 1927, TSU is one of the nation's largest historically Black universities, dedicated to fostering leadership and excellence among its 8,400 students. Notable alumni include U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, TV host and NFL star Michael Strahan, and GRAMMY winning artist Megan Thee Stallion.About The FoundersAshunta Sheriff-Kendricks (@ashuntasheriff)Pioneering celebrity makeup artist, product innovator and cultural leader Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks is the Founder and CEO of Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, her award-winning, expert-led brand.Thembisa S. Mshaka (@officiallipgame)Author, rap industry architect and Clio award-winning editorial director Thembisa S. Mshaka is the Founder and CEO of Mshaka Media. The second edition of her book Put Your Dreams First: Handle Your [entertainment] Business arrives this holiday season.About The ArtistsTraci Bartlow (@tracibartlow) is the Founder of Starchild Enterprise, which includes her fine art photography and archive, her dance history teaching artistry and choreography, and hospitality destination B-Love's Guesthouse. Her work has appeared in The Source, Photoville NYC and the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).Stacy Gray (@iamstacygray)Known for creating stunning visuals with hair as her medium, Stacy has worked with A-list clients including Beyoncé and Alicia Keys. Her work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and the Met Gala.Keith Major (@keithmajor)A master of portraiture and educator with more than 30 years of experience-and a roster of clients including EBONY, Essence, Kevin Hart, Jeff Koons and more, Keith is one of New York's most talented and prolific commercial photographers.Mazi Smazi (@mazismazi)Smazi Studios Founder Mazi Smazi is a multidisciplinary artist, specializing in photography, choreography and directing. Clients include Nike and Levi's.For interview inquiries or to cover the event: Zenobia Simmons....

Zenobia Simmons

Zenobs Music Management

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HIP HOP BEAUTY CIRCA 1973 BRINGS PHOTO EXHIBITION AND MUCH MORE TO HOUSTON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY News Provided By Zenobs Music Management November 09, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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