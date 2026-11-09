Multilingual Learning Center Solnyshko Acquired In A Successful Deal Backed By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Paul Vartanian of Website Closers brokers the sale of Solnyshko, a multilingual Winter Garden, FL daycare, to Elite Education Systems, LLC.

- Paul Vartanian, Broker, Website ClosersTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, announces the successful sale of Solnyshko Educational Child Care, a premier early learning and daycare center located in Winter Garden, Florida. The transaction was expertly facilitated by Paul Vartanian, a seasoned broker with Website Closers known for his experience handling education and service-based business sales.A Multilingual Approach to Early Childhood EducationFounded with the mission of fostering cultural diversity and academic readiness, Solnyshko Educational Child Care has established itself as a trusted and inclusive early learning center. The facility offers a comprehensive developmental curriculum designed to support English-, Russian-, and Spanish-speaking families, ensuring that every child not only transitions smoothly into school but also preserves their native language and cultural identity.The center's program emphasizes academic preparedness, creative exploration, and emotional well-being, combining structured learning with play-based development in a safe, nurturing environment. Its multicultural foundation has made Solnyshko a standout in Florida's competitive childcare market, attracting families seeking a personalized and inclusive educational experience for their children.“Solnyshko represents the best of what modern childcare should be-multicultural, inclusive, and focused on whole-child development,” said Paul Vartanian, the Website Closers broker who helped close the transaction.“We found the perfect buyer to continue this mission, and I'm proud to have brought together two organizations that share a deep commitment to early learning excellence.”A Strategic Fit for Elite Education SystemsThe acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Elite Education Systems, LLC, the buyer dedicated to delivering high-quality early education experiences. With Solnyshko's established reputation and multilingual expertise, Elite Education Systems plans to enhance and extend its educational offerings across Central Florida.“We're thrilled to welcome Solnyshko into our family,” said a spokesperson for Elite Education Systems.“The center's commitment to cultural understanding and bilingual learning aligns perfectly with our educational philosophy. Together, we'll continue providing families with exceptional care and a curriculum that nurtures growth, confidence, and curiosity.”A Legacy of Care and ConnectionUnder its previous ownership, Solnyshko Educational Child Care has spent years building strong relationships with families and educators throughout the community. Its staff and leadership have been instrumental in maintaining a warm, family-focused atmosphere while introducing modern learning practices and technology-driven enhancements to early childhood education.“Solnyshko has been a labor of love built on community, compassion, and a passion for early learning,” said a representative of Solnyshko Educational Child Care LLC.“We're confident that under Elite Education Systems, the center will continue to thrive and positively impact even more families.”With this acquisition, Solnyshko Educational Child Care begins a new chapter, expanding its reach while preserving its deep commitment to cultural inclusivity and educational excellence. As it moves forward, the center remains dedicated to providing a nurturing, multilingual environment where children can thrive-academically, socially, and emotionally.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Best Florida Business Broker ContactPaul Vartanianbroker/paul-vartanian401-529-8899...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Multilingual Learning Center Solnyshko Acquired in a Successful Deal Backed by Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers November 09, 2026, 16:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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