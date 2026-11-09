Sleepenginetm POD Goes On Sale In Canada Through Total Sleep Supply

SleepEngineTM POD is now available in Canada

SleepEngineTM POD sits under the pillow

SleepEngineTM POD features a no-subscription app

Total Sleep Supply is the exclusive Canadian distributor for the under-pillow device that helps people train their brain to sleep again

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SleepEngineTM POD is now on sale in Canada. Cambridge Sleep Sciences (CSS) has signed Total Sleep Supply as its exclusive Canadian distributor, and SleepEngineTM POD is available from November 9th, 2026 at totalsleepsupply.

More than half of Canadians (54%) say they struggle to fall or stay asleep, according to a 2025 Leger survey.*

SleepEngineTM POD is a small device that sits under or behind the pillow. It plays SleepEngineTM Sounds, neuroacoustic sound developed over 15 years to help the brain relearn natural sleep patterns. It runs from the SleepEngineTM app, with no subscription to pay.

The headline result: 94% of people sleep better with SleepEngineTM.** It can take up to 30 days to work, and results vary from person to person.

For retailers, it's an easy add-on when someone buys a mattress. The sell is a 4-minute in-store demo. Retailers in Benelux, where SleepEngineTM POD already sells, report that around 6 in 10 demos end in a sale. Canadian retailers can now order the product through totalsleepsupply.

“Total Sleep Supply, backed by 80 years of expertise from Eden Textile, is a dedicated source for premium sleep products, exclusive brands and retail solutions, so a bed shop in Calgary or a hotel in Toronto can order SleepEngineTM POD from a supplier they know and trust,” said Adam Rostom, CEO of Cambridge Sleep Sciences.“Your ring or watch can tell you how badly you slept, but the SleepEngineTM POD actually helps you sleep.”

“SleepEngineTM POD is the first of our 'sleeptech' products we've chosen to supply, as its advanced technology helps our retailers offer a total sleep solution for their customers,” said Brad Sparrow, President of Total Sleep Supply and Eden Textile.“We are sure that once our retail partners do the 4-minute demo with their customers, these won't stay on the shelf long.”

Retailers who want to stock SleepEngineTM POD can contact Total Sleep Supply at....



* Leger online survey of 1,553 Canadian adults, March 2025, commissioned by Eisai Limited.

** Combined result across two independently run UK clinical studies (n=54). Self-reported improvement. Individual results vary.

Andy King

Cambridge Sleep Sciences Ltd

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SleepEngineTM POD goes on sale in Canada through Total Sleep Supply News Provided By Cambridge Sleep Sciences Ltd November 09, 2026, 16:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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