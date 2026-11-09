Angolan Singer Lipsia Releases New Nu-Disco Single 'Do It Right'

Angolan singer and songwriter Lipsia celebrates her musical comeback with the release of her new nu-disco single "Do It Right" in November 2026.

Angolan singer Lipsia continues her comeback with "Do It Right," a nu-disco single blending melodic funk, released in collaboration with Big Easy.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With her new single “Do It Right” Angolan singer Lipsia, born in Russia, continues her musical comeback - this time with a change of pace. Following the warm Afrobeat sound of“Angel” she now embraces nu-disco, blending melodic funk, infectious grooves, and sensual vocals.Released on November 1, just one day after her birthday, the single marks another milestone in the artist's new chapter. Lipsia celebrated her birthday alongside her fiancé, Igor Kholin, at a time when love, new professional opportunities, and a renewed connection with her audience have come together.A Song From 2019, Reimagined for TodayThe story of“Do It Right” began in Lisbon in 2019. Much like“Angel,” the song spent several years waiting for the right moment to be heard. Returning to the original material, Lipsia decided to give it a sound that reflects where she is in her life and career today.The original version was completely reworked by its creators in collaboration with the team at Big Easy, the American record label with which Lipsia has signed a recording agreement.Producer Wesley Joachim and Isaac, who contributed to the lyrics, vocal melodies, and backing vocals, revisited the composition to bring out its full potential. Big Easy contributed to the production process and handled the mastering.The updated version puts a stronger emphasis on dance-driven rhythms and layered vocal harmonies. The nostalgic spirit of disco and funk meets contemporary production, revealing another side of Lipsia's musical identity.A Comeback That Keeps Moving ForwardTogether, the two consecutive releases tell a larger story. While“Angel” reintroduced audiences to Lipsia's voice,“Do It Right” demonstrates the versatility of her sound.Her collaboration with Big Easy marks a new stage in the singer's international career. Her music draws on her African heritage, Russian roots, and experiences of living across different countries.More releases are on the horizon, along with work on a forthcoming EP that will further explore and reflect those influences.“Angel” opened the door.“Do It Right” sets the rhythm for what comes next.Lipsia's“Do It Right” is now available on all major digital music platforms

Amara Bennett

BIG EASY LLC

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Angolan Singer Lipsia Releases New Nu-Disco Single 'Do It Right' News Provided By BIG EASY LLC November 09, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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