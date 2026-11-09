Europe Genetic Testing Market: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Precision Medicine And NGS Adoption Propel Market To US$14.61 Billion At 8.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Genetic Testing Market - Diagnostics Trends & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The Europe genetic testing market is projected to grow from US$ 7.25 billion in 2025 to US$ 14.61 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion will be driven by the adoption of precision medicine, advances in genomic technologies, rising awareness of inherited disorders, and the integration of genetic testing into routine clinical care.

Genetic testing is increasingly used across Europe for oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological conditions, reproductive health, prenatal screening, rare diseases, pharmacogenomics, and population health programs. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and private healthcare providers are expanding genomic testing capacity to improve diagnosis, assess hereditary risks, guide treatment selection, and support preventive healthcare.

Technology Innovation Strengthens the European Genetic Testing Industry

Next-generation sequencing, whole genome sequencing, exome sequencing, PCR, chromosomal microarrays, and bioinformatics platforms are improving the speed, accuracy, and clinical scope of genetic testing. Artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics are also supporting genomic interpretation and clinical decision-making. These developments are helping laboratories reduce turnaround times, increase testing efficiency, and scale operations.

Collaboration among biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions, and healthcare organizations continues to accelerate the development of companion diagnostics and precision medicine applications. Government-backed genomic research, rare disease programs, national screening strategies, and laboratory accreditation standards are also supporting market growth.

Newborn Screening and Hereditary Cancer Testing Drive Demand

Population and newborn genomic screening initiatives are creating significant opportunities across Europe. Belgium's BabyDetect program, supported by EUR 25 million in government grants, examines newborns for more than 200 conditions and delivers results within two weeks. The UK's Newborn Genomes Programme is sequencing 200,000 infants to identify actionable genetic variations. Screen4Care, a EUR 15 million Horizon Europe project, is supporting genomic data coordination across seven member states. Early detection of rare diseases has reportedly increased by 35%, strengthening demand for high-throughput sequencing and variant-interpretation platforms.

Hereditary cancer testing is another major growth area. Updated European oncology guidelines recommend germline testing for all breast or ovarian cancer patients under age 50, significantly expanding the eligible population. Private UK laboratories price multigene cancer panels between GBP 399 and GBP 1,400 (USD 499-1,750). France's 2025 National Cancer Plan allocates EUR 50 million to family cascade testing, which identifies actionable mutations in 12-15% of relatives compared with 5-8% for BRCA-only screening.

Reimbursement for NGS-based tumor and rare disease panels is also improving access. Diagnostic yields for comprehensive panels can exceed 40%, compared with approximately 25% for sequential single-gene testing. Germany's Molecular Tumor Board network provides comprehensive genomic profiling for advanced tumors, while the UK's NHS offers free BRCA screening to Jewish women over 30. Greater reimbursement clarity is encouraging laboratory investment in reagents, sequencing capacity, cloud-based bioinformatics, and systems connected with electronic clinical records.

Workforce Shortages and Data Privacy Remain Key Challenges

Europe requires approximately 4,000 additional certified genetic counsellors to manage current testing demand, while universities produce only about 200 annually. The UK has approximately 400 counsellors for a population of 67 million, contributing to increased reliance on tele-genetics, group sessions, and mainstreaming models involving oncologists and cardiologists. Long waiting periods for pre- and post-test counselling may limit referrals, particularly for complex prenatal and oncology testing.

Ethical, legal, and data privacy requirements also influence market development. Laboratories and healthcare providers must maintain secure genomic data systems, transparent consent procedures, and compliance with national and European regulations. Differences among country-level requirements can increase operational complexity for cross-border genetic testing services. Maintaining confidentiality and public trust will remain essential as genomic data becomes more widely integrated into healthcare.

Country Market Outlook



United Kingdom: Strong biomedical research, established genomic medicine programs, digital healthcare adoption, and more than £200 million in government commitments to genomics support the country's leading market position.

Germany: Advanced healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology investment, molecular diagnostics expertise, and collaboration among universities, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations support continued expansion.

France: Investment in genomic research, precision oncology, reproductive medicine, healthcare modernization, and genetic counselling is strengthening clinical adoption. Italy: Hospitals and laboratories are expanding sequencing, automation, and bioinformatics capabilities across oncology, prenatal screening, cardiovascular genetics, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics.

Recent Market Development

In June 2025, Illumina completed a USD 350 million acquisition of SomaLogic, combining high-plex proteomics with hereditary disease and cancer panels for European laboratories.

Research Methodology and Market Segmentation

The report uses a bottom-up methodology based on country-level genetic testing volumes and average selling prices. Estimates were validated through laboratory revenues, company disclosures, reimbursement schedules, healthcare statistics, regulatory information, supply-side indicators, and trade data. Independent top-down and company-level assessments were used to triangulate historical values and forecasts.

The Europe genetic testing market is segmented by type, product, technology, disease, end user, and country:



Type: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, and Others

Product: Consumables, Equipments, and Software & Services

Technology: PCR, DNA Sequencing, Microarrays, and Others

Disease: Cancer, Genetic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Rare Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others

End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others Countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Greece, Norway, Romania, Portugal, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading Europe genetic testing market participants through company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Companies covered include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Inc.), Illumina Inc., BioRad Laboratories Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Diasorin, Revvity Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

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